Cloudian Brings On-Premises, Amazon S3-Compatible Object Storage to AWS Outposts

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its HyperStore® object storage platform has achieved AWS Outposts Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. As a result, AWS Outposts customers can now employ on-premises, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)-compatible storage to serve use cases that demand data residency and low-latency data access in sectors such as financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, telecommunications and government. Deployed alongside AWS Outposts in a data center, Cloudian gives customers exabyte-scalable storage to support modern applications.



HyperStore delivers native Amazon S3 API compatibility, cloud-like flexibility and geo-distribution that enables customers to manage data globally across multiple sites within a single namespace. Other HyperStore benefits include:

Modular scalability : Allows users to start with three low-cost nodes and expand to exabytes without interruption simply by adding devices to the cluster.

: Allows users to start with three low-cost nodes and expand to exabytes without interruption simply by adding devices to the cluster. Data residency : All data is stored locally, ensuring compliance with data governance regulations.

: All data is stored locally, ensuring compliance with data governance regulations. Low latency: Local data access from Cloudian’s all-flash or HDD-based storage appliances delivers optimized performance.

Local data access from Cloudian’s all-flash or HDD-based storage appliances delivers optimized performance. Data immutability for ransomware protection and compliance : Amazon S3 Object Lock feature prevents malware from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and also serves governance and legal hold demands.

: Amazon S3 Object Lock feature prevents malware from encrypting data—enabling quick, easy recovery of an unencrypted backup copy without paying ransom—and also serves governance and legal hold demands. Robust security : Includes secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with U.S. Department of Defense, SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) security requirements.

: Includes secure shell, integrated firewall, RBAC/IAM access controls, AES-256 server-side encryption for data at rest and SSL for data in transit, as well as certification with U.S. Department of Defense, SEC Rule 17a-4(f), FINRA Rule 4511, and CFTC Rule 1.31(c)-(d) security requirements. Hybrid cloud-readiness : Supports replication and policy-based data tiering to Amazon S3.

: Supports replication and policy-based data tiering to Amazon S3. Advanced metadata tagging: Facilitates rapid data search and AI/ML/analytics applications.



For the second year in a row, HyperStore was recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage.* In addition, HyperStore received the highest rankings across all use cases in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Object Storage.

“We’ve been a Cloudian customer for many years, using its Amazon S3-compatible storage platform to manage and protect video data and digital evidence on-premises while taking advantage of its seamless integration with Amazon S3 to move data between the two environments,” said Adrian Quintela, information technology director at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“AWS Outposts brings AWS hardware, services, APIs, and tools to customers’ data centers, addressing the need for better ways to store and manage data across the enterprise,” said Joshua Burgin, general manager, AWS Outposts, AWS. “With Cloudian’s HyperStore solution—already deployed at leading organizations around the world—we’re expanding the workloads AWS Outposts serves by enabling on-prem, S3-compatible storage that meets data residency and latency requirements.”

“Cloudian’s HyperStore object storage was architected from Day 1 to allow customers to experience the efficiency of a private cloud storage infrastructure within their own data centers,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “We’re excited about working with AWS to give AWS Outposts users answers to their data residency, latency and scalability requirements with a simple, proven solution. As a result, customers will be better positioned to bring more modern applications on-premises to drive greater business and operational success.”

AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data center, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience. Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates Cloudian as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts.

To learn more about Cloudian’s AWS Outposts Ready Designation, visit www.cloudian.com/aws.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

* Gartner defines distributed file systems and object storage as software and hardware solutions that are based on “shared nothing architecture” and that support object and/or scale-out file technology to address requirements for unstructured data growth.



