SWAT Mobility Selects Otonomo As Data Partner to Enable Improved High Capacity Mobility Solutions

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies, a leading provider of a pioneering vehicle data platform and marketplace, and SWAT Mobility, a smart mobility solutions company that provides demand-responsive and ride-sharing technology in high capacity vehicles, today announced a new partnership that will improve the way people commute and their quality of life.

The Singapore-based SWAT Mobility offers transport pooling services, focusing on employee transport for offices and factories in remote locations, shuttle services for traveling salespeople, shuttles within industrial parks or airports, on-demand public transport for governments, and more recently, deliveries. In each case, SWAT Mobility strives to generate the most efficient route and maximize ridership benefits.

The partnership with Otonomo will allow SWAT Mobility to transform Otonomo’s rich, harmonized, real-time vehicle data into a road speed graph. SWAT Mobility transforms the Otonomo vehicle data into speed information to help the SWAT routing engine better account for traffic conditions in solving routing problems, thereby achieving more accurate ride scheduling and reliable transport.

“Speed maps are an important aspect of our services that determines and drives the success of our business.” said Evgeny Makarov, Head of Data at SWAT Mobility. “Otonomo’s one-stop shop services enable SWAT Mobility’s speed calibration process to improve our customer’s overall riding experience.”

SWAT Mobility’s solutions leverage AI to constantly learn and recalibrate speed maps. With Otonomo's straightforward vehicle data, SWAT Mobility will easily access ground-truth data with minimal processing, allowing the Company to provide more accurate speed maps and better service for their end-clients.

“The scope of use cases for the Otonomo data in the auto-tech, smart cities and related industries continues to grow,” said Ben Volkow, CEO of Otonomo. “Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles from multiple automakers. Our vehicle data gives SWAT Mobility the ability to provide better rides, punctual arrivals, saved transport costs, and a more efficient daily commute experience for thousands of employees in the Asia Pacific region.”

This news follows Otonomo’s announcement on February 1, 2021, that it entered into a definitive agreement with Software Acquisition Group, Inc. II (Nasdaq: SAII), which would result in Otonomo becoming a publicly listed company. The combined Company will retain the Otonomo Technologies, Ltd. name, and its ordinary shares are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol " OTMO".

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io.

About SWAT Mobility

SWAT Mobility (SWAT) is a Singapore-based smart mobility solution firm that provides demand-responsive and ride-sharing technology in high capacity vehicles. With the belief that efficient transport is a fundamental right, SWAT endeavours to use its core mobility engine to improve the way people commute, ease congestion and improve their quality of life.

Founded in 2016, SWAT has completed over 2 million dynamically-routed rides worldwide for commuters. The firm’s solutions are used by clients across Asia Pacific, including Sumitomo Corporation, Toyota Corporation, Transportation for New South Wales and Sembcorp Marine. Since its inception, the firm has garnered more than US$12 million in funding from investors such as the ComfortDelGro Ventures, Global Brain, Goldbell Group, iGlobe Partners, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) Investments, EDB New Ventures, SMRT Momentum Ventures and the University of Tokyo Edge Capital (UTEC).

The company is headquartered in Singapore, with operations across seven markets including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Find out more at www.swatmobility.com