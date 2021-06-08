Kratos Completes Major Milestone in Build-Out of Advanced Space Radio Monitoring System for the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has successfully completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the build out of the advanced space radio monitoring system for the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar.



Kratos is providing turnkey services from the design, installation, and integration of the advanced space radio monitoring system to help the CRA regulate and protect the satellite spectrum. As part of the contract, awarded in 2020, the scope of work includes implementing the core satellite technology and associated hardware and software.

The advanced space radio monitoring system includes a fixed site and mobile unit to monitor satellite downlinks to manage and protect the spectrum. The comprehensive system includes Kratos’ antennas, satellite monitoring and geolocation products, and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) spectrum analysis solution to detect and mitigate any potential interference events.

“The rapid rise in the number of wireless networks and devices increases the potential for unauthorized usage, interference, and illegal transmissions,” said Bruno Dupas, President of Kratos’ operation in France. “We are designing and building this one-of-a-kind satellite radio monitoring station for the State of Qatar to support the delivery of reliable licensed satellite services and interference-free operations.”

Kratos is uniquely positioned to help government agencies protect the spectrum and has worked with numerous regulators across the globe to implement successful spectrum monitoring solutions. Kratos offers extensive turnkey capabilities and a range of advanced products that spans the full range of ground operations including networks, RF management, and Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

