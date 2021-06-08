Actual Veggies’ Veggie-Only Burgers Hit Store Shelves Nationwide Sprouts Farmers Market to sell burgers featuring colorful, veggie-only ingredients with no preservatives or additives

Actual Veggies veggie-only burgers are exactly what you see - veggies. The quarter-pound patties come in four delicious varieties— The Actual Black Burger, The Actual Orange Burger, The Actual Purple Burger, and The Actual Green Burger.





Actual Veggies burgers have no fillers or preservatives, only healthy, fresh, colorful veggies and ingredients you can actually pronounce.





Launched in March 2020, Actual Veggies is growing rapidly, demonstrating the increasing demand for plant-based food that is healthy and without hidden ingredients.



NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actual Veggies , the first veggie-only burger, is bringing its flavorful and colorful chef-crafted burgers to fans nationwide. Starting today, Actual Veggies burgers can be found in the refrigerated section at more than 360 Sprouts Farmers Market locations, online at HungryRoot , Imperfect Foods ) and FreshDirect (coming soon) and directly from www.actualveggies.com/store (Click HERE for store locator).

Unlike other plant-based burgers in the market, Actual Veggies' burgers are not trying to replicate the taste of meat, they're letting the natural flavors and nutritional value of real, actual vegetables and legumes speak for themselves. Every chef-crafted quarter-pound, thick-cut Actual Veggies patty is filled with wholesome, veggie-only ingredients that give the patties their vibrant, natural colors. There are no fillers or preservatives, only fresh vibrant, colorful veggies and ingredients you can actually see and pronounce.

“After sampling every plant-based burger out there, we set out to create a ‘real’ and delicious veggie burger that wasn’t frozen or trying to taste like meat,” said Jason Rosenbaum, co-CEO and co-founder of Actual Veggies. “Actual Veggies is now redefining the plant-based burger category by putting the focus on real, healthy vegetables. Our veggie-only burgers are made with ingredients that you can see, spell and - most importantly - taste.”

Actual Veggies ARE Actual Veggies

In a quest to find a healthier alternative to traditional burgers, co-CEO and co-founder, Jason Rosenbaum, quickly realized that grocery aisles were full of imitation meats and highly processed, bland, frozen veggie burgers which are typically loaded with preservatives. Not to mention they didn’t even look appetizing.

Together with co-founders, Hailey and Alex Swartz, they created a better option full of fresh farm-grown vegetables and ingredients that were not only healthier, but filling, delicious and colorful--something the sandwich sector has not yet seen before in a burger. Actual Veggies burgers are packed with protein and fiber, and appeal to a wide variety of nutritional and dietary needs, and are vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, saturated fat-free, preservative free, Kosher and are Non-GMO Project Verified.

“After tasting the Actual Veggies product and seeing the passion of the co-founders, Jason, Hailey and Alex, we knew we had a winning opportunity on our hands,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder of Big Idea Ventures. “The growth the brand has already experienced is tremendous and we are excited to see what’s next.”

Actual Veggies currently offers four varieties of its thick, quarter-pound, veggie-only burgers: The Actual Black Burger, The Actual Orange Burger, The Actual Green Burger, The Actual Purple Burger, and The Actual Green Burger. All four varieties are available in packages of two 4 oz patties or a 12-pack option. Actual Veggies can be stored for 14 days in the refrigerator, or 15 months in the freezer.

The Actual Black Burger Fresh ingredients include: black beans, carrots, red onions, red peppers, parsnips, oats, cassava flour, lemon and a signature spice blend Each patty has 8g of protein, 10g of fiber and 0g of saturated fat and only 190 calories Available at Sprouts Farmers Market , HungryRoot , Imperfect Foods , FreshDirect (coming soon) and online

The Actual Orange Burger Fresh ingredients include: sweet potatoes, carrots, red peppers, cauliflower, navy beans, oats, onions, lemon, cassava flour and a signature spice blend Each patty has 6g of protein, 9g of fiber and 0g of saturated fat and only 190 calories Available at Sprouts Farmers Market , FreshDirect (coming soon) and online

The Actual Purple Burger Fresh ingredients include: beets, carrots, onions, quinoa, navy beans, oats, lemons, cassava flour and a signature spice blend Each patty has 8g of protein, 7g of fiber and 0g of saturated fat and only 190 calories Available online

The Actual Green Burger Fresh ingredients include: kale, broccoli, zucchini, oats, parsnips, navy beans, peas, quinoa, hemp seeds, lemon cassava flour, and a signature spice blend Each patty has 7g of protein, 7g of fiber, 0g of saturated fat and only 180 calories Available at Sprouts Farmers Market , Imperfect Foods , FreshDirect (coming soon) and online



Additionally, Actual Veggies burgers provide an excellent canvas for recipe inspiration from around the globe. Each individual burger offers the distinctive flavors of its ingredients, while being approachable and familiar. While they're perfect for grilling, sautéing or sprinkling on a salad, they can also be used in an array of different recipes and cuisines. Click HERE for some Actual Veggies recipes and images HERE .

For more information about Actual Veggies, please visit www.actualveggies.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .

About Actual Veggies

Founded in March 2020 and headquartered in New York City, Actual Veggies is redefining the plant-based protein industry with its line of veggie-only burgers. The four different varieties of its quarter-pound, chef-crafted veggie burger patties are made with only fresh, actual vegetables, grains and a signature spice blend: The Actual Black Burger, The Actual Orange Burger, The Actual Green Burger and The Actual Purple Burger. Each patties’ vibrant color is indicative of the vegetables used in each burger. Actual Veggies is a portfolio company of Big Idea Ventures , an investor in up-and-coming food and agricultural companies. Actual Veggies can be found at Sprouts Farmers Market, HungryRoot, Imperfect Foods and online at www.actualveggies.com . For more information, please visit www.actualveggies.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook .