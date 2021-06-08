Worldwide Interior Architectural Coatings Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints Limited and BASF Among Others

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interior Architectural Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interior architectural coatings market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Interior architecture includes technically and scientifically managing the interior space of a building while considering several construction aspects, such as finishes, plumbing, lighting, materials, electrical requirements, and smart use of the available space. Architectural coatings typically consist of organic finishes, which are used for beautifying and protecting the interior surfaces of the building. At the time of selection, consumers look for various aesthetic and performance properties and characteristics, including hiding power, ease of application, flow and leveling, low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, user protection from toxins, stain resistance, environment friendliness, and low odor. Presently, there are different types of coatings available in the market, which consist of items like varnishes, sealers, wall paints, primers, ceramics and among others.



Over the past few years, both the commercial and residential sectors have witnessed a rise in construction activities, which is impelling the growth of the market. Also, consumers across the globe have become aware of the availability of premium quality coatings that can provide appropriate beautification and protection to their houses. Other than this, many emerging economies are currently going through a transition, which has led to a rise in infrastructural activities with the escalating demand for improved coatings for interior architecture. Moreover, rising concerns regarding environmental degradation have prompted manufacturers to produce coatings that are highly sustainable and offer eco-friendly protection. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global interior architectural coatings market to reach a value of US$ 57.6 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.



Break up by Resin Type:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Acrylic resins are most commonly used for producing interior coatings. They offer better water resistance, adhesion, resistance to alkali cleaners, stain protection, and resistance to cracking and blistering.

Break up by Technology:

Water-Borne Coatings

Solvent-Borne Coatings

Currently, water-borne coatings technology is most widely utilized in the industry owing to the rising demand for environmentally sustainable and high-performing coatings.



Break up by Distribution Channel:

Company-Owned Stores

Independent Distributors

Large Retailers and Wholesalers

Amongst these, company-owned stores are the largest distribution channel.

Break up by Type of Consumer:

Professional Consumers

DIY Consumers

At present, professional consumers exhibit dominance in the market.



Break up by End Use Sector:

Residential

Non-Residential

Presently, most of the coatings are used in the residential sector.



Break up by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

On the geographical front, Asia Pacific is the biggest market, holding the majority of the share. The growth can be attributed to the rapid development of rail and road infrastructure and rising construction activities in China, along with increasing investments in overseas infrastructure projects in Japan.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coatings Systems, LLC, Asian Paints Limited, BASF SE, Nippon Paint/ Nipsea Group, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and The Valspar Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global interior architectural coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global interior architectural coatings market?

What are the major resin types in the market?

What are the key technologies in the market?

What are the major distribution channels in the market?

What is the breakup of the market on the basis of consumer type?

What are the major end-use segments in the market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global interior architectural coatings industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global interior architectural coatings industry?

What is the structure of the global interior architectural coatings industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global interior architectural coatings industry?

How are interior architectural coatings manufactured?

