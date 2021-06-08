Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 127 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “3D Wheel Aligners Market By Type (2-Camera, 3-Camera, 4-Camera, 5-Camera, & 6-Camera), By Mounting Type (Auto Boom, Lift Version, Pit Version, & Wall Mount), By Vehicle Type (Road Vehicles & Off-Road Vehicles), By End-User (Garage, Auto Manufacturers, Tire Manufacturers, & Others), and By Regions - Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global 3D Wheel Aligners Market size & share expected to reach to USD 127.1 Million by 2026 from USD 98.7 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market: Overview

3D wheel aligners are mechanical systems that regulate the position of a wheel by using an array of the camera with optimal and precise camber and inclination position depending on the type of vehicle for perfect alignment of the wheels. Properly aligned tires can lead to reduced tire wear, provide a better ride quality, better self-centering of the vehicle, improved steering conditions.

High demand for automobiles naturally leads to an increase in the 3D wheel aligner market proportionally. Improper wheels can lead to irreversible damage to the wheel hub and the adjoining components which leads to lesser blue book value of a vehicle. Additionally, technological improvements in the sector make balancing and maintenance of such devices a hassle-free task which further leads to a growth in the market during the forecast.

Industry Major Market Players

Actia Muller

Beissbarth GmbH

Snap-On Incorporated

Launch Tech Co. Ltd

Panther Electronic Machinery Equipment

Yingkou Hanway Technology Co Ltd.

Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co Ltd.

Corghi S.p.A

Hunter Engineering Company

Yantai Haide Science & Technology

Market Dynamics

The global 3D wheel aligners market can be divided into 2-camera, 3-camera, 4-camera, 5-camera, and 6-camera on the basis of product type. The 4D camera 3D wheel aligners are expected to occupy the largest market share during the forecast owing to an optimum price point w.r.t features.

The global 3D wheel aligners market can be segmented into the auto boom, lift version, pit version, and wall mount on the basis of mounting type. In the beginning, a majority of 3D wheel aligners were integrated with the pit version mounting method. However, the segment of the auto boom is expected to witness the highest market growth owing to advancements in technology and added features.

Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market: Growth Factors

High demand for privately-owned vehicles across the globe will propel the growth of the 3D wheel aligner over the forecast period. The properly aligned wheel can extend the life-cycle of the wheel and other adjoining components by a large part. Additionally, with the growth of the tire market on the horizon, better maintenance needs and raise awareness about automobile and tire safety will further propel the growth of the 3D wheel aligners market during the forecast period. Furthermore, a properly aligned wheel can prevent tire wear, provide better steering ability, provide a comfortable ride, and enhance the self-centering of the vehicle. These factors further provide new opportunities for the 3D wheel aligner market to grow. However, expensive initial materials and complex operational cycles required for manufacturing and maintaining 3D wheel aligners can hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Asia Pacific Is Projected To Emerge As The Highest Growing Market In The Region

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest market share during the forecast period owing to a huge boom in the automobile sector in the region. Additionally, China is the biggest contributor in the world by a large margin in terms of both production and procurement of automobiles. This gives the region a highly inflatable market space for the 3D wheel aligners to flourish.

Browse the full “3D Wheel Aligners Market By Type (2-Camera, 3-Camera, 4-Camera, 5-Camera, & 6-Camera), By Mounting Type (Auto Boom, Lift Version, Pit Version, & Wall Mount), By Vehicle Type (Road Vehicles & Off-Road Vehicles), By End-User (Garage, Auto Manufacturers, Tire Manufacturers, & Others), and By Regions - Global and Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/3d-wheel-aligners-market

The global 3D wheel aligner market can be segmented as:

Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market: By Type Segment Analysis

2-Camera

3-Camera

4-Camera

5-Camera

6-Camera

Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market: By Mounting Type Segment Analysis

Auto Boom

Lift Version

Pit Version

Wall Mount

Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Garage

Auto Manufacturers

Tire Manufacturers

Others

Global 3D Wheel Aligners Market: By Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

Road Vehicle

Off-Road Vehicle

