ClearPath Franchise Match Announces Executive Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPath Franchise Match, a firm dedicated to revolutionizing the franchise industry and the relationships between franchisees and franchisors, today announced their executive team. Exemplifying the company’s commitment to connecting high-growth brands with well-capitalized, proven, and operationally savvy franchisees, the team consists of CEO Helen Lao, Partner & President Marci DuBois, and Executive Advisors, Carolyne Canady and Madison Jobe. Working together with brands looking to grow and finding the best franchise partners for these brands, the ClearPath Franchise Match executive team brings decades of experience with franchise development, recruiting, operations and leadership.



“When matching qualified, growth-oriented franchisees with top brands that are seeking to grow through franchising, a strong reputation and solid relationships are two essential factors for success,” said Lao. “Our collective relationships and reputation within the industry puts us in a unique situation to find matches for franchisees looking to expand and diversify their portfolios with the right growth brands.”

As Partner & President, DuBois will run the day-to-day operations of ClearPath Franchise Match. She has spent her entire career in the franchise space and brings that knowledge and experience to the organization. From her early days with the nation’s largest printing franchisor to her decades with Taco Bell, the last six years leading the franchising efforts for North America, she understands both sides of the equation and what it takes to achieve the gold standard of successful franchisee-franchisor relationships. “I am very excited to lead this newly-formed division of the hugely successful ClearPath Solutions, connecting franchise candidates and franchisors,” said DuBois. “Building on the reputation and success ClearPath has in the retail, consumer, and restaurant industries across the U.S., along with my vast franchising experience, makes this a perfect match!”

Carolyne Canady, CFE, a proven leader in the franchise space, joins ClearPath Franchise Match as an executive advisor. She is widely recognized in the industry, where she has held senior management positions with global market leaders in the franchise restaurant sector. Canady served most recently as President International and Chief Development Officer with Blaze Pizza. She is now the franchisee of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Orange County, Calif. Her experience as a franchisor and a franchisee is invaluable for providing an unparalleled perspective for matching franchisees and franchisors.

“Knowing Marci DuBois and Helen Lao as I do, I was beyond thrilled to join these two powerhouses and work to match franchise candidates and franchisors at a higher level than ever before. What we are doing is both revolutionary and exciting,” says Canady.

Madison Jobe will also serve on the ClearPath Franchise Match team as an executive advisor. He has been referred to by colleagues as “the most interesting man in the world.” Jobe retired as Chief Development Officer of Wingstop in 2021 after many years in the franchise industry. He has also served as a C-level executive with other national brands.

“I look forward to working with Marci, Helen, and Carolyne at ClearPath Franchise Match, lending my experience and insights to this endeavor,” said Jobe. “I have spent my career developing trusted relationships and earning recognition for my deep understanding of the need to build and maintain strong, reliable connections between operators and investors. I anticipate applying my unique perspective to helping the team make the right matches and finding the right partners for our clients.”

ClearPath Franchise Match tackles franchisors’ most significant challenge in making the most effective match with franchisees looking to grow and diversify their portfolios—carefully and with confidentiality and care. The company acts as an extension of the franchisor’s development team, presenting the right slate of candidates to achieve the goals of both franchisee and franchisor.

To learn more, visit ClearPathFranchiseMatch.com.

ABOUT CLEARPATH FRANCHISE MATCH

ClearPath Franchise Match specializes in making the right match between franchisors and franchisees. A division of ClearPath Solutions Executive Match, ClearPath Franchise Match provides access to a large portfolio of high-quality, multi-unit operators who are well-capitalized and seeking the right brand to add to their existing portfolios. ClearPath Franchise Match accelerates the franchising efforts of a franchisor's existing team with their many years of combined knowledge, vast network, and valuable insights to bring approvable franchisees to brands – faster. To learn more visit www.ClearPathFranchiseMatch.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Vivian Chan-Slater, 714-573-0899 x225

vivian@echomediateam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c9feb9-130f-4d8f-9437-139b18f7b1f8