Allena Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar Focused on ALLN-346 for the Treatment of Gout in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

NEWTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar focused on ALLN-346, a novel oral biologic currently in Phase 1 development for the treatment of gout in the setting of chronic kidney disease (CKD), on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time.



The webinar will feature a presentation by KOL Robert Terkeltaub, M.D., University of California San Diego School of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with gout in the setting of CKD. Dr. Terkeltaub will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Allena's management team will also provide an overview of the ongoing clinical development program and potential commercial opportunity for ALLN-346, which is designed to be a first-in-class, orally administered, non-absorbed, urate-degrading enzyme. Allena recently initiated a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers and remains on track to initiate a Phase 2a program in patients with hyperuricemia during the third quarter.

Robert Terkeltaub, M.D., is Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and also is Section Chief of Rheumatology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in San Diego. Dr. Terkeltaub received his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and completed McGill-based residency and training programs at Montreal General Hospital in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine. Dr. Terkeltaub has been the recipient of numerous teaching awards at the University of California at San Diego. Dr. Terkeltaub is an Associate Editor of Arthritis and Rheumatism and serves on numerous Study Sections in arthritis and vascular biology.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena’s lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study currently in progress and a Phase 2a program planned for the second half of 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the future clinical, regulatory and commercial potential of reloxaliase, statements regarding enrollment and the timing of the planned interim analysis in the URIROX-2 trial, the timing of topline data from this trial, statements regarding Allena’s strategy of pursuing a BLA submission for reloxaliase based upon data from its URIROX program using the accelerated approval regulatory pathway, which strategy is predicated on the FDA’s agreement with our predictive model supporting a relationship between UOx levels and stone formation rates, statements regarding Allena’s development of ALLN-346 including the timing of planned clinical trials and the announcement of topline date for these trials, and statements regarding Allena’s financial position and need for capital. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market and other conditions, the timing for completion of Allena’s clinical trials of its product candidates, risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with Allena’s ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; the risk of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with Allena’s financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including the future clinical development of reloxaliase and its ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with Allena’s dependence on third parties; and risks related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Allena’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Allena’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Allena’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Allena undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

