Measure, an AgEagle Company, and Parrot Complete Integration of Ground Control with ANAFI Drone Platforms

WICHITA, Kan., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle ™ Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced that Measure, an AgEagle company, has partnered with Parrot® (Euronext Paris: PARRO), the leading European drone group, to integrate Measure Ground Control with Parrot’s ANAFI, ANAFI USA and ANAFI Thermal drone platforms. The integration provides enterprise customers with a world-class, end-to-end solution for easily managing and scaling drone fleet operation workflows.



Through a secure mobile flight management application combined with a cloud-based management portal, Measure’s award-winning Ground Control software ensures safe manual and automated missions, capturing real-time data-driven insights that businesses need to reap the transformative benefits of their ANAFI drone or drone fleet. The software has been seamlessly paired with ANAFI’s rapid deployment and ease of operation to provide mission personnel with Ground Control’s standard flight tools, as well as the ability to tailor and expand their use through selection of additional program management and data processing capabilities.

Commenting on the new partnership, Jesse Stepler, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product at Measure, stated, “As a hardware-agnostic solution, Ground Control was engineered to be compatible with best-in-class drone platforms, now including Parrot ANAFI. We are delighted to be teaming with Parrot to empower enterprise customers with a fully integrated Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform that enables them to easily fly, track and manage in real-time their ANAFI drones used to address key operational objectives efficiently and safely.”

Features of Ground Control now enabled on the ANAFI platform include manual flight control and data collection, program management and compliance, data processing and analysis, integration with existing customer workflow systems and much more.

Parrot’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jerome Bouvard, noted, “Parrot remains committed to continuous innovation of our ANAFI platform through the addition of high performance, value-enhancing partners. The integration with Measure Ground Control advances Parrot’s quest to provide the most robust, safe and reliable drone solutions to professional operators seeking to deploy drones at scale.”

Measure Ground Control is now available for download to iOS systems for use with ANAFI, ANAFI USA and ANAFI Thermal platform drones. The software will be available for Android systems later this year.

About Parrot

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. Visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot is the only group to be positioned across the entire value chain, from equipment to services and software. Parrot, the world’s number 2 of the consumer drone market, designs drones known for their high performance and ease of use. Parrot has a portfolio of outstanding companies and interests in commercial drones, covering equipment, software and services. Its expert capabilities are focused primarily on three vertical markets: (i) agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security. The Parrot Group designs and engineers its products in Europe, mainly in France and Switzerland. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and makes the majority of its sales outside of France. Parrot, headquartered in Paris, has been listed since 2006 on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 – PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age™ by providing American-made, tailored and scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to the agriculture, commercial and industrial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com , www.measure.com and www.micasense.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

