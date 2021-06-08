Flight Simulator Market Worth USD 5.75 Billion by 2028; Acquisition of L3Harris Technologies by CAE Inc to Propel Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flight simulator market is expected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.99% during the period. The market is expected to gain momentum from the increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) by the airlines to train their cabin crew and flight deck crew. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Flight Simulator Market, 2021- 2028.” The study further states that the market size was USD 3.55 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact :

Obstructed Aviation Industry to Encumber Business amid COVID-19

Several industries are currently facing huge losses because of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the production processes have come to a standstill, there are shortages of products worldwide. But, we will be able to overcome this situation by cooperating with the regulatory bodies. Our reports are specially curated to help you regain business confidence and thereby generate more sales.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Flight Simulator Market are:

Thales Group (France)

CAE (Canada)

Boeing Company (U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

FlightSafety International (U.S.)

L-3 Communications (U.S.)

Raytheon Company(U.S.)

Precision Flight Controls (U.S.)

SIMCOM Aviation Training (U.S.)

Frasca International (U.S.)

TRU Simulation + Training (U.S.)

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flight-simulator-market-102592

Market Segments

Military & Defense Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Need of Training Soldiers

In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into military & defense and commercial. Out of these, the commercial segment procured 59% flight simulator market share in 2019. The military & defense segment is set to grow at the fastest rate during the forthcoming years backed by the increasing usage of these simulator systems in this sector for the training of personnel, including the Air Force, Navy, and Military. The simulators are mainly used to train them to drive various vehicles, such as transport aircraft, tankers aircraft, helicopters, ships, aircraft carriers, and tanks.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market drivers, dynamics, and obstacles?

Which companies are set to lead the market in the coming years?

How will the key companies manage to cope up with COVID-19 pandemic?

Would the advanced flight simulators help in training crews?

Drivers & Restraints-

Demand for Additional Flight Frequencies to Propel Growth

The increasing air passenger traffic is set to boost the aircraft simulator market growth in the coming years. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned that the number of air passengers would surge up to 4.2% by 2027. Currently, it is 4.8 billion and this surge would add approximately 1.6 billion passengers. Therefore, the demand for commercial pilots and additional flight frequencies to lower the extra loads would affect the market positively. In 2019, a few prominent companies, including Airbus S.A.S. declared that by the year 2028, more than 39,000 new aircraft will begin operating worldwide. However, several unique technologies are used in flight simulators. They are expensive in nature. This factor may hamper the market growth in the near future.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flight-simulator-market-102592

Will the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect the Market Severely?

The airline industry is considered to be the main reason behind the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection.

To lower the spread, many countries have halted their rail and air transports.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned that an estimated loss of USD 314 billion is set to occur in 2020 in the global airlines industry. It refers to the decline of approximately 55% revenue.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Various Industry Giants

North America procured a high traction in terms of revenue. It is set to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period stoked by the presence of several reputed flight simulator system manufacturers in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position owing to the existence of numerous aircraft, as well as flight simulator manufacturers in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase robust growth in the coming years fueled by the increasing demand for commercial aircraft from the countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions & Facility Openings to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is fragmented with a large number of renowned companies. They are mainly focusing on mergers and acquisitions, as well as opening of new facilities to broaden their geographic footprint and gain more consumer bases.

September 2019 : Alpha Aviation Group (AAG) announced the opening of its Simulator Training Center Expansion Project. It is worth USD 11 million and is a part of the AAG academy situated in the Philippines. It would include four additional simulator bays.

: Alpha Aviation Group (AAG) announced the opening of its Simulator Training Center Expansion Project. It is worth USD 11 million and is a part of the AAG academy situated in the Philippines. It would include four additional simulator bays. February 2021: CAE Inc. announced the acquisition of L3Harris Technologies, Inc’s military training business worth USD 1.05 billion

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/flight-simulator-market-102592

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Flight Simulator Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Flight Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Full Flight Simulator Flight Training Devices Fixed Based Simulator Full Mission Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Fixed Wing Simulator Rotary Wing Simulator UAV Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Commercial Military & Defense Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/flight-simulator-market-102592

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

UAV Simulator Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Fixed Wing, Quad-copter, Helicopter), By Components (Hardware, Software) By Platform (Military & Defense and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Avionics Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Hardware and Software), Platform (Commercial, Military, Business Jets, General Aviation), End-Use (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Military Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, and Rotary-Blade), By Application (Combat, Multirole Aircraft, Military Transport, Maritime Patrol, Tanker, Reconnaissance & Surveillance, and Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Weapon System), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd