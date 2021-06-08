Teledentistry Market to Outstrip $2,614.50 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 17.1% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledentistry Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Teledentistry Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Component, Delivery Mode, and End User” the Teledentistry Market Size was valued at US$ 667.13 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,614.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2019–2027.

Teledentistry Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V.; MouthWatch, LLC; Denteractive Solutions Inc.; Patterson Companies, Inc.; TheTeleDentists; Dentulu; Virtudent, Inc.; HealthTap, Inc.; ViDe Virtual Dental; and e-DENTECH are among the key companies operating in the teledentistry market. Leading players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2020, Virtudent Connect brought dental visits, typically performed at a dentist’s office, directly to the patient in a digital format. It is making it easy and convenient for anyone with dental-related questions, issues, or pain to obtain advice and care from Virtudent’s team of expert dental professionals from the safety and security of their own home.

In August 2020, Futuredontics, the parent company of 1-800-DENTIST partnered with Denteractive to provide immediate after-hours dental care to patients via teledentistry.

In 2019, North America dominated the global teledentistry market. The market growth in the region is attributed to economic prosperity, population growth, and rise in aging population, along with increase in adoption of teledentistry and increased attention to oral health and improved insurance coverage (specifically in the US) in the region. For instance, there were 107,978 teleconsultations in Mexico in 2017, a 152% increase from the 42,874 teleconsultations provided in 2016. Teledentistry is a revolutionary innovation in providing affordable, convenient, and safe access to a licensed dental professional for those patients who would otherwise not have access to care. Furthermore, the general US health care system is undergoing a tremendous change. This is driven by the increased recognition that the current system spends too much money and achieves too little. US health care spending is approaching 20% of the gross domestic product. The teledentistry landscape in the US makes up 9.2% of the telehealth services industry, 0.6% of the orthodontist landscape, 2.3% of the medical device manufacturing industry, and 1.5% of dentists.

Based on component, the teledentistry market was segmented into hardware and software & services. The software & services segment held ~59.52% of the market share in 2019. In terms of delivery mode, the teledentistry market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is further anticipated to register a significant CAGR during 2019–2027.

Oral diseases cause a major burden for various countries and affect the people throughout their lifetime by causing discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases affected approximately 3.5 billion people globally in 2020. Moreover, the WHO stated that over 530 million children worldwide suffer from dental caries. Furthermore, according to the International Journal of Health Sciences, periodontal diseases affect approximately 20–30% of population in the developed and developing nations worldwide. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, approximately 2.3 billion people suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth across the world.

The treatment for oral diseases is relatively expensive, and it is usually not covered by the insurance companies and healthcare ministry in majority of the countries. Furthermore, according to the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development, various low- and middle-income countries in Asia-Pacific and Africa are unable to provide services for prevention and treatment of oral diseases.

Virtual visits between clinicians and patients in these remote areas via communication technologies have enabled the reach of health advice and consultations in the rural parts. This, in turn, is increasing the adoption of teledentistry, thereby propelling the market growth.

Teledentistry Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of component, the software & services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the teledentistry market during the forecast period. Teledentistry software allows the user to accomplish tasks necessary for the acquisition and organization of patient health information. There are two essential application software components: dental management software and imaging software.

Dental Management Software – Dental management software is a tool used in the delivery of dental services. It allows for the electronic collection and exchange of patient data and the management of typical office or company activities. Four components that need to be considered when choosing management software are dental records, dental billing, appointment scheduling, and reporting requirements.

Imaging Software – To view digital images captured through digital radiography, a software program is needed. Some management software come with built-in imaging software, and some management software require a separate purchase. The selection of imaging software will depend on the management software and its ability to bridge or connect with the management software.





