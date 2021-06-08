Wellteq Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Digital Sleep Solution Expanding Mental Health Capabilities

Wellteq (CSE.WTEQ) (OTC.WTEQF) has signed a letter of intent to acquire selected intellectual property assets to expand its sleep assessment and coaching capabilities within its broader mental health solution.





Completion of the proposed acquisition will immediately extend Wellteq’s capabilities in the sleep pillar within its four-pillars of wellbeing strategy - activity, nutrition, sleep, mindfulness.





This proposed acquisition utilises less than 4% of the Company’s cash reserves and brings immediate market value by fueling the pipeline and sales potential whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet for additional growth strategies.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent (the “LOI”) detailing the general terms for the proposed acquisition of selected intellectual property assets (the “Digital Sleep Solution”) from an established digital health enterprise that will immediately expand Wellteq’s offerings in mental health.

Under the terms of the LOI, Wellteq can acquire the Digital Sleep Solution for a purchase price of CA$560,000, comprised of cash and common shares (with the cash component consuming less than 4% of the company's cash reserves). Closing of the proposed acquisition is subject to Wellteq’s completion of its due diligence, the entry by the parties into a definitive agreement, and the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, including, if required the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Wellteq have an exclusive period to complete the proposed acquisition which expires June 30, 2021. The Digital Sleep Solution assets include source code, databases, workflows, and research which will enhance Wellteq’s current sleep proposition and is projected to improve user value and therefor sales potential.

The Digital Sleep Solution has been developed over many years by industry experts and academic communities and it is expected that its acquisition will help extend Wellteq’s capabilities targeting employee stress, anxiety, depression and burnout, the latter of which has been included by the World Health Organization in the 11th Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) as an ‘occupational phenomenon’ and is closely aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Mental health forms the foundation of ISO45003, the first global standard giving practical guidance on managing psychological health at work by the International Organization for Standardization. Sleep is a core component of both physical and mental health. According to the Sleep Foundation, sleep-deprived employees are 70% more likely to be involved in workplace accidents than colleagues who are not sleep-deprived.

Wellteq’s management are focused on extending the Company’s capabilities within sleep to accelerate pipeline growth and forward revenue. Wellteq believe the opportunity in digital health and wellbeing from the delivery of leading solutions within mental health including sleep will add considerably to both rapid and sustained user value and company growth.

The Digital Sleep Solution is complementary to Wellteq's existing technology stack, and the proposed acquisition offers an acceleration function for targeted programs into industries such as aviation, construction and logistics, mining and oil and gas.

Wellteq CEO Scott Montgomery stated, "We are executing on Wellteq’s growth strategy by extending our capabilities within the four pillars of health into premium solutions through strategic use of our strong balance sheet. Our growing sales team is excited to bring this premium sleep solution to market and we project this investment will provide positive ROI within the next 12 months, further accelerating overall revenue growth.

About Wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions developed to provide data-driven personalized health and wellness coaching to engage its users in healthier behaviours. As an enterprise (business-to-business) model, Wellteq currently has two main sectors of customers: employers and insurance companies. Wellteq has secured a large multinational portfolio of customers, including UBS, DBS and Bupa Insurance, and reseller partners, like Willis Towers Watson, Advanced Human Imaging and Garmin. Wellteq is developing its newly acquired Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for virtual care applications which will extend the Wellteq continuum of care from preventative wellness through to virtual healthcare.

Investor Contact:



Glen Akselrod

Bristol Investor Relations

E: glen@bristolir.com

T: (905) 326-1888 Sales & Partnership Contact:



stacey@wellteq.co





