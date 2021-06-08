Dresner Advisory Services Launches 2021 Real Business Intelligence® Conference

NASHUA, N.H., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the 2021 Real Business Intelligence® conference. This is the only industry event for “data leaders” across all functions, focused completely on real world best practices and proven methods for business intelligence, analytics, information management, and performance management.



The 2021 Real Business Intelligence Conference will be held online on September 21-22. The focus of the two-day, single track event will be on strategies for success, providing attendees with pragmatic and actionable takeaways. Registration for this premier event is now open at realbusinessintelligence.com.

“When we launched in 2017, our goal was to offer a unique event designed specifically for ‘data leaders’, where they could learn, interact with faculty and each other, become part of a community, and most importantly, apply these lessons to become more effective and successful with data,” said Howard Dresner, founder of Dresner Advisory Services and co-chair of the 2021 Real BI Conference.

The 2021 Real BI event features an exciting roster of topics and speakers, including:

Dr. Laurien Pratt, Chief Scientist and Cofounder, Quantellia

Professor Sarah Williams, Dept. of Technology and Urban Planning at MIT

Dr. Stephanie Evergreen, Founder of Evergreen Data

Dr. Tanya Harrison, Director of Science Strategy, Planet

Dr. Laura Downey, Chief, Applied Architecture at TSA

Rawan Hassunah, Team Lead, Advanced Analytics, Ubisoft

David Dadoun, Head of Data, BRP



“We are gratified by the quality of speakers that we are able to attract at our event. This has allowed us to consistently deliver a genuine thought leadership experience focused upon strategies for success, and we are pleased to unveil our fifth annual event that remains true to those founding principles,” said Chris von Simson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services and co-chair of the 2021 Real BI Conference.

Dresner Advisory analysts as well as members of the Real BI user steering committee will also have active roles within the conference, moderating roundtable discussions, leading Q&A sessions, and providing a broader real world perspective on the topics at hand.

Sponsors include Alation, Domo, Incorta, Prophix, Sisense, and Zoho.

For more information, visit www.realbusinessintelligence.com. Early Bird pricing is in effect until July 15th.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), analytics, data science and machine learning, enterprise planning and end user data preparation.

