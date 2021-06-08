Conduent Healthy Communities Institute Adds New Index for Detailed View of Food Insecurity in America

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the addition of the 2021 Food Insecurity Index to its Healthy Communities Institute platform. The index gives local government agencies and organizations real-time data to validate investments in local food assistance programs and to speed resources to residents within their communities who are at risk of experiencing food insecurity.



Conduent’s Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) is a trusted resource for organizations using data and evidence-based practices to address environmental factors and the social determinants of health (SDoH). The Food Insecurity Index is the first of three new equity indexes that will be published on the HCI platform this year. Organizations across 530 counties rely on HCI analytics to take action to reduce social inequities, identify health disparities and improve access to vital resources to impact more than 115 million lives.

Food insecurity rates, which tend to be higher in marginalized communities, can act as a bellwether for broader socioeconomic burdens. To help organizations more accurately measure food insecurity, HCI is using a novel approach that summarizes multiple socio-economic factors, such as household income and health indicators, into one composite score for easier and more accurate identification of high need areas by zip code, census tract, or county.

It is estimated that more than 50 million Americans live in households that may be food insecure, which is defined as the disruption of food intake because of lack of money and other resources. HCI adds its newest index as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) increased SNAP benefits by 15 percent, or about $28 more per person each month, through September 2021.

“Food insecurity carries with it a social stigma that often hinders local organizations from understanding the depth of need within vulnerable populations. HCI is helping a broad cross-section of public, private and community-based organizations with composite data to take the guess work out of where to intensify investments that improve access to nourishing food and other social supports that promote healthy outcomes,” said Sheila Curr, Leader of Commercial Healthcare at Conduent.

About Healthy Communities Institute

Conduent Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) specializes in providing social determinants of health data to organizations so that they can improve health in the populations they work with. HCI offers three solutions: 1) data on health and social determinants of health to show populations at highest risk for various health and community health concerns 2) consulting services that can help clients better understand the data; and 3) a platform that can help clients track progress on plans.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology, and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It is why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40 percent efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27 percent reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40 percent improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20 percent with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

