Toronto headquartered Synergis Capital raises its flagship $50MM(US$) Venture Fund I to invest in the rapidly expanding digital economy

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergis, a globally focused technology venture capital firm, whose existing investments include SMIC, WuXi AppTec, eSign, and etc., launched its flagship Venture Fund I earlier this year. In addition to sectors such as SaaS, Biotech, and Consumer, the fund also has a dedicated Crypto/Blockchain strategy that has already allocated to six seed-stage funds and made one direct investment. Synergis is set to launch Shanghai-based “Synergis LaunchPad” to assist portfolio GPs and companies in expanding founder-sourcing and community-building capabilities throughout Asia.



Synergis was founded in 2018 by Jerry Shi. Shi was previously an investment banker at Guotai Junan Securities, one of China’s largest securities firms, and with his family office has been a successful venture investor for over a decade. Synergis employs an investment thesis focusing on early stage fund and mid-stage direct investments with attractive risk-adjusted return profiles. To date, Synergis has invested in more than fifteen venture funds and made twenty-five direct investments across early to growth stage in the North American and Chinese venture ecosystems.