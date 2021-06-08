SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CLDR, LMNX, DTRC, and XEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CLDR shareholders will receive $16.00 in cash for each CLDR share that they hold. If you own CLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cldr/

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LMNX shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each LMNX share that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTC: DTRC) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with JR Resources Corp. (“JR Resources”), its largest shareholder. Pursuant to the merger agreement, a new company (“NewCo”) will acquire all outstanding securities of JR Resources and DTRC in exchange for securities of NewCo. DTRC shareholders other than JR Resources will receive one share of NewCo common stock for each DTRC share that they hold. If you own DTRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dtrc/

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XEC shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of XEC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $67.69 based upon Cabot’s June 7, 2021 closing price of $16.86. If you own XEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/xec/