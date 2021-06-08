Fortinet Simplifies Network Operations by Enhancing Security Fabric with Digital Experience Monitoring

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“With the release of FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps, we’re continuing to build out the Fabric Management Center – NOC to deliver comprehensive monitoring and automation. This enables organizations to improve digital experience and business outcomes. To succeed in the digital transformation, network operations teams need to ensure quality of user experience on any application from anywhere. Having the right tools that are integrated into a unified platform for the NOC is key for successfully operating complex and diverse networks.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced two new offerings to accelerate AIOps Network Operations with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps. Fortinet is now extending network monitoring beyond the Fortinet Security Fabric to third party network infrastructures, applications and clouds, providing comprehensive Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) with FortiMonitor. FortiAIOps leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to eliminate manual analysis and correlates data from every network edge, automating anomaly detection.

Complexity of Fragmented Network Operations Impeding Digital Experience

Driven by the user experience, digital transformation requires network teams to ensure the quality of user experience on all applications with comprehensive visibility. However, disjointed tools for LAN, WAN, cloud performance and security monitoring are impeding the holistic end-to-end user to application visibility and adding operational complexity. Due to multilayered, distributed and complex networks, the root cause analysis (RCA) to resolve user experience issues is not trivial and takes longer to resolve. Operators are taking longer to remediate user experience issues due to manual operations and processes to implement network changes.

Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC Automates and Simplifies Network Operations

To address digital experience challenges, Fortinet is enhancing its Fabric Management Center – NOC with FortiMonitor and FortiAIOps to simplify operations for network teams. Taking a security-driven networking approach, Fortinet Fabric Management Center-NOC provides network teams an easy way to observe, correlate and respond across heterogeneous and distributed networks. This simplifies network operations with comprehensive monitoring and automation by leveraging years of experience building AI and ML models – processing on an average more than 100 billion network security events a day – extending now to network operations. Through the new offerings and existing Fortinet Security Fabric portfolio, organizations achieve the following:

Improved Visibility: FortiMonitor improves the digital experience visibility by enabling network operations to observe anomalies in the user to application access with a breadth of coverage across device, LAN, WAN and cloud edges.

FortiMonitor improves the digital experience visibility by enabling network operations to observe anomalies in the user to application access with a breadth of coverage across device, LAN, WAN and cloud edges. Reduced Mean-Time-To-Identify (MTTI) : FortiAIOps reduces MTTI by correlating data from various network domains to easily pin-point root causes and anomalies.

: FortiAIOps reduces MTTI by correlating data from various network domains to easily pin-point root causes and anomalies. Increased efficiency: FortiMonitor and FortiSOAR can increase network operations’ efficiency with automation to respond proactively with more than 300 integrations with Fabric-Ready Partners part of the Open Fabric Ecosystem.



"IT operations teams are constantly looking for ways to simplify the way they collect, analyze and respond to increasing amounts of data. Fortinet’s new offerings enable these overburdened teams to have better visibility and insights into highly distributed data to make better decisions on what actions need to be automated. Ultimately, this drives operational efficiencies by eliminating manual operations and optimizes users’ digital experiences.”

– Bob Laliberte, Sr. Analyst and Practice Director, ESG

