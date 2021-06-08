PXiSE Energy Solutions Recognized with Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on extensive industry analysis, Frost & Sullivan has recognized PXiSE Energy Solutions with its 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award in the global microgrid and distributed energy resources industry. This award is a testament to PXiSE’s cutting edge analytics-driven approach to grid modernization and innovative asset control technologies.



“We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, and to continue our mission to lead the electric industry from a solutions-oriented mindset to a strategic systems view that embraces digital transformation in modern power grid operations,” said PXiSE CEO Patrick Lee.

PXiSE Active Control Technology offers real-time controls to automatically and autonomously optimize grid operations. This includes Power Plant Controls for renewables, Microgrid +DER controllers for asset optimization, and Distributed Energy Management Systems (DERMS) for optimizing distributed energy resources. The company’s innovative approach utilizes synchrophasors, which allow grid assets to react and adjust in real-time, minimizing disturbances. These technology-agnostic systems integrate hundreds of both customer and utility-owned resources, decreasing costs and carbon emissions without sacrificing performance. PXiSE currently has contracted over 1.5 GW in cumulative capacity, and its server is the first in the world to receive IEEE 2030.5 certification.

“Delivering an unrivaled and results-oriented customer experience is critical in the energy market, due to the large capital investment undertaken,” notes Frost & Sullivan’s Energy and Environment Practice Senior Consultant, Vasanth Krishnan. “PXiSE’s unique synchrophasor technology, combined with its digital data-driven approach powered by machine learning algorithms, offers a breath of fresh air in an otherwise highly competitive market.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award is presented annually to companies demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

You can read the full award write-up here.



About PXiSE Energy Solutions

PXiSE (pronounced ‘pice’) offers next-generation grid management technology. PXiSE microgrid and DERMS solutions unlock the potential of distributed generation to improve reliability and increase renewable energy output while helping ensure system balance and power quality. PXiSE brings decades of utility management, field engineering, and software development skills together to develop and implement an industry-leading grid controls operating system. For more information, visit www.pxise.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

