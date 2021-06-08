Hausfeld Creates All-Woman C-Suite

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global litigation firm Hausfeld has created an all-woman C-suite with the appointment of Bridget Uebel to new role as Global Chief Marketing Officer.



Bridget joins Global Chief Operating Officer, Catherine Gill, and Global Chief Financial Officer, Sue Huberty, to form an all-woman C-suite. Working with Hausfeld’s leadership, she will oversee the firm’s strategic business development, marketing and communications function worldwide.

With over 30 years of experience across all aspects of marketing, communications, business and client development, Bridget has spent the last 20 years of her career leading international teams and developing strategic marketing and business development programs at law firms in the UK, US and Asia.

Prior to joining Hausfeld, Bridget was the director of client development at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright where she led a regional team focused on international business and client development. Bridget also spearheaded an award-winning diversity and inclusion program for clients.

Commenting on the announcement, Global Vice Chair Brian Ratner said, “Hausfeld is delighted to welcome Bridget to our team. We are fortunate to have the benefit of her expertise and proven track record in international legal marketing and business development. In just 12 years, Hausfeld has grown to 12 offices across the US and Europe, advising on some of the world’s highest profile and most complex competition and litigation matters for businesses of all sizes and across all industries as well consumers. Joining a C-suite of first-rate female leaders, Bridget brings us the right set of skills at the right time to help us continue our growth and success.”

Bridget added, “I’m thrilled to be joining Hausfeld, a firm that is known for being genuinely innovative and forward-thinking in its approach to global dispute resolution. I look forward to taking on the challenges and opportunities of this global role as the firm looks to build on its great new brand.”

CONTACT:

Deborah Schwartz

Media Relations

240 355-8838

deborah@mediarelationsinc.com

Notes to editors