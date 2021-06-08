Avalon GloboCare To Present Its S-Layer and QTY Code Breakthrough Technology Platforms at The Prestigious Annual World Stem Cell Summit

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announces that the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., will chair a session on the “Hot Topics and Future Trends” track at the 2021 Annual World Stem Cell Summit, which will take place virtually on June 14-18, 2021. The session will feature Avalon’s two breakthrough technology platforms, S-layer nanotechnology and QTY code, in co-development with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences in Vienna (BOKU), respectively.



Avalon’s collaborators and key opinion leaders, Professor Shuguang Zhang, Ph.D., of MIT’s Media lab in Boston, MA and Professor Uwe B. Sleytr, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus at BOKU, member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, and part of Avalon’s Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board, are invited speakers of the session.

This featured presentation at the upcoming virtual meeting is entitled, "S-Layer and QTY Code: Promising Technologies to Transform Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine.”

About Avalon’s S-Layer and QTY core technology platforms

The QTY code technology is a novel protein-design algorithm platform that can turn water- insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, enabling their use in many clinical applications. This co-development program between MIT and Avalon has already successfully generated a series of decoy receptors which function to soak up the excess chemokines and cytokines produced in the body during a potentially fatal ‘cytokine storm,’ which can occur in patients with COVID-19 and in cancer patients being treated with CAR T-cell therapy.

The S-layer technology, co-developed with Professor Sleytr, takes advantage of naturally occurring ‘S-layer’ proteins on the surface of many micro-organisms, that are able to self-assemble into spherical, 3D crystal structures around a passive scaffold material, forming particles that can be used for drug delivery and clinical devices.

“We have combined these innovative core technologies in our AVA-TrapTM device, an extracorporeal filtration system that soaks up cytokines which are released by the immune system during a cytokine storm,” said Dr. Jin. “The device is currently in development for patients undergoing CAR T-cell therapy, and other disorders that require rapid removal of cytokines from the body, including acute graft-versus-host disease.”

Added Dr. Jin, “Avalon and its collaborators are addressing the unmet needs of patients utilizing these innovative technologies including tackling cancer metastases and the severe complications of COVID-19. The potential use of these breakthrough technologies in regenerative medicine will also be discussed during the featured presentations at the Summit.”

The 16th Annual World Stem Cell Summit Session Information:

Track: Hot Topics and Future Trends

Session: S-Layer and QTY Code: Promising Technologies to Transform Cellular Therapy and Regenerative Medicine

Date: June 17, 2021

Time: 2:00 – 3:00 PM (ET)

Register at: www.worldstemcellsummit.com

About The 16th World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the non-profit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF), the virtual World Stem Cell Summit is the global, super-ecosystem leadership event, trans-disciplinary in scope. The Summit is designed to breakdown silos, expand knowledge and foster collaborations, with the overarching collective goal to improve health and deliver cures. Combined with the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine's annual Regenerative Medicine Essentials Course and the RMF Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Action Awards Show, all participants will enjoy an educational and futuristic experience. The online venue is designed so that attendees will collect opportunities, become inspired and flourish. Participants connect and network through the conference partnering forum. Broadcast dates for the combined event are June 14-18, 2021.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well as COVID-19 related diagnostics and therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

