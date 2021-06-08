Digerati Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

--Expands Access to America’s Fastest-Growing Master Agent and Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud Services--

SAN ANTONIO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, announced today that its operating subsidiary Nexogy, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners (“Sandler”), America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services.

Nexogy’s UCaaS and CCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service) platform will allow Sandler to provide its partners with additional fully integrated solutions. Sandler’s more than 8,000 partners, 200 telecom, cloud, and data providers, and extensive network of expert agents will now be able to distribute Nexogy’s fully integrated suite of cloud communication services.

The state-of-the-art platform delivers flexible, cost-effective services with enterprise-grade quality, reliability, and first-class support. Together the two firms will offer full-featured UCaaS solutions to the Sandler partner community, which includes unique offerings such as a call path model and the ability for partners to add their own services and products to the customer's invoice.

Sandler’s partners can now offer their customers communication solutions from one centralized place, including telephony systems, messaging applications, Internet access, and video conferencing. These unique and competitive solutions allow teams to communicate internally and externally via new and innovative communication technologies.

The demand for unified communications and contact center solutions has increased significantly, as many businesses have shifted to hybrid work environments. Nexogy is helping Sandler channel partners meet this increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow small to medium-sized businesses to optimize employee and customer engagement while guiding organizations along their digital transformation journey as they move off legacy, on-premise communication systems to next-gen cloud-based communication platforms.

Digerati’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations Felipe Lahrssen said, “We are firing on all cylinders to ensure Sandler’s partners are well taken care of as we grow our business development efforts together and enter into a new phase of corporate growth. It is incredible what is happening in hybrid-work environments as companies, workers, and customers have learned they can balance work and life better. Our seasoned leadership team is marching right along with our organic growth plan and disciplined acquisition strategy as we seek to increase revenue and shareholder value for Digerati.”

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America’s fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Sandler has expanded beyond its telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, ‘colo,’ mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners - agents, VARs, and MSPs - to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide. For more information, please visit www.sandlerpartners.com.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI ) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries T3 Communications (T3com.com) and Nexogy (Nexogy.com), the Company is meeting the global needs of businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud mobile, Internet broadband, SD-WAN, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services, all delivered on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information about Digerati Technologies, please visit digerati-inc.com or follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the benefits to be derived from the relationship with Sandler. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, a successful relationship with Sandler, further product/services development and acceptance by the marketplace, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc. Twitter: @DIGERATI_IR

LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Investors

The Eversull Group

Jack Eversull

jack@theeversullgroup.com

(972) 571-1624

ClearThink

Brian Loper

bloper@clearthink.capital

(347) 413-4234