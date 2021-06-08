TRIOSE Receives Honorable Mention in National Customer Service Association’s All-Stars Awards

WYOMISSING, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIOSE, Inc. , the leading provider of intelligent healthcare supply chain solutions, today announced the company has been recognized by the National Customer Service Association (NCSA). As part of the NCSA’s 2021 All-Stars Awards , TRIOSE received one of only two honorable mentions in the Service Organization of the year category, awarded to businesses that consistently maintain a focused culture of service excellence.



“We are honored and humbled to receive this prestigious recognition from the NCSA,” said Carlton Painter, Client Services Manager at TRIOSE. “We are a company founded on human values, which is why time-sensitive, high-touch customer service is core to who we are.”

According to the NCSA, the All-Stars Awards recognize organizations that consistently provide outstanding service to all of their customers, live their organizational mission and values, and regularly go above and beyond typical service expectations.

While TRIOSE has consistently been dedicated to providing best-in-class customer service to its clients, 2020 brought unique challenges that inspired the TRIOSE team to go above and beyond to deliver critical supplies, including:

Securing a new international carrier and vendors to access necessary personal protective equipment

Gathering and shipping biologic samples to laboratories, as part of a research study that sought to improve understanding of COVID-19 disease progression and guide new strategies for treatment

Consistently responding to clients’ needs overnight and on weekends

Developing PharmacyIQ and Cold Chain Solutions, a unique suite of services and technology solutions to help hospitals get prescription medications delivered directly to patients’ homes, reducing patients’ risk of contracting COVID-19

“Healthcare happens in real-time, so healthcare logistics need to as well,” said Gerry Romanelli, Chief Commercial Officer at TRIOSE. “At TRIOSE, we always put people before profit, and go the extra mile to ensure our clients can provide vital care to their patients.”

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient.

TRIOSE is the recognized industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics. Recent honors include Vizient Purchased Services Supplier of the Year, Philadelphia SmartCEO, Vizient NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year, AHA Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement, and eight consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.