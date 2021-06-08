E.C.D. Automotive Announces New Driver’s Club Facilities Across the United States to Extend Post-Sale Client Service in Auto Industry

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s leader for custom and restored Range Rovers and Defenders, today announces its latest project – the E.C.D. Driver’s Club, an exclusive, members-only boutique facility where owners will have their custom vehicle serviced and maintained with the same attention to detail as they would get at the Rover Dome headquarters in Orlando, Fla.



The team at E.C.D. lives by the moto “Create It. Live It. Build It.” and these new facilities will now allow owners to “Join It.” by connecting with other like-minded, Defender-obsessed owners that share the same passion for cars and luxurious lifestyles. Unlike other companies with luxury showrooms, the Driver’s Club is focused solely on client service and not sales, a refreshing change to the industry norm. E.C.D. prides itself on its family like, tight-knit community and promises its team won’t stop after the keys are handed over, the Driver’s Club is the commitment to prove that.

“We wanted to create a space where our clients could connect with one another and share their passion for their one-of-one custom built vehicles,” said Co-Founder Tom Humble. “We will be building our first location in Dallas and are looking for additional opportunities in California, New York and Orlando. The Driver’s Club is just one of the many ways E.C.D. as a company continues to challenge the automotive industry.”

With two membership levels, full and club, E.C.D. will be able to provide storage, maintenance, service, exclusive opportunities and more. The full membership is available to those with an E.C.D. vehicle built in 2019 or prior and includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty, bi-annual service plan, a discount on additional upgrades, vehicle storage, clubhouse use, dedicated warranty and client support, and access to member days and events. The club membership offers the same benefits but is designed to serve those vehicles still in the initial one-year warranty provided at the time of purchase.

“E.C.D. has already disrupted the status quo when it comes to custom builds but now our goal is to go even farther to change the way the clients experience after-sales care. Whereas other brands want very little to do with you once the sale is done, with the Driver’s Club we’re cultivating an engaged community built upon a shared love for Land Rover builds,” said Humble.

The premier Driver’s Club location will open in Dallas later this year. With over 300 E.C.D. drivers on the road, and 60 added every year, E.C.D. will be able to connect and engage with them across the country.

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D. Automotive Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 45,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida home to 52 talented craftsman and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.

