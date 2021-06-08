CRN Features Two StorageCraft Leaders on its 2021 Women of the Channel List

CRN’s annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel



Honorees from StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, are Olivia Donnell and Jeannine Edwards, both for the third year in a row

Edwards also included on CRN’s Power 100 List

DRAPER, Utah, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Olivia Donnell, EMEA sales director, and Jeannine Edwards, senior director of channel marketing, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021.



The women honored on this year’s Women of the Channel list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.

CRN named Edwards to its 2021 Power 100 list, a distinguished subset of elite leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list. The CRN editorial team chose Power 100 honorees based on their contributions, expertise, and dedication to supporting IT channel success. The annual Power 100 award recognizes a select group of incredible women who have gone above and beyond, inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, customers, and the entire IT channel.

During the pandemic, Edwards saw the shift to a remote and distributed workforce as an opportunity for partners to differentiate themselves in the business continuity category with remotely configurable data protection technology. She and her team created a business resiliency education and deployment strategy to empower partners to do precisely that with StorageCraft OneXafe® Solo. This data protection device can be shipped directly to their SMB customers’ locations, turned on, connected to the internet, and remotely configured to protect data within minutes. As a result, partners had the right technology available to best serve their customers’ data protection needs during an exceptionally challenging year.

In 2020, Donnell was promoted to oversee the entire EMEA sales team. During the pandemic, her primary role was to ensure her team members were safe and quickly established in a work-from-home routine that met their needs and the company’s. Being comfortably situated, her team could then focus on partners, ensuring rapid response to their changing needs. Under Donnell’s leadership, EMEA business grew, and partner training and certifications were four times what they were the prior year.

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth. We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

Andy Zollo, Executive VP of Worldwide Sales, StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company

“I’m delighted that CRN has yet again recognized Olivia and Jeannine for their commitment to the channel and the success of our partners. They are maniacally focused on our partners’ needs and delivering innovative solutions to help them thrive, even during what has been a very challenging year for most. Congrats to these deserving leaders.”

