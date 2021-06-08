Elgato Launches Stream Deck 5.0 App Update with a New Store Featuring Plugins, Music, Sound Effects, and Icon Packs

FREMONT, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elgato, a leading provider of hardware and software for streamers and content creators, along with parent company Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), today announced the launch of Stream Deck 5.0, a major app update that introduces the Stream Deck Store, an online distribution platform for plugins, icon packs, tutorial videos, and pro tips, plus thousands of royalty-free music tracks and sound effects. Stream Deck 5.0 is available today as a free update.



Stream Deck, Elgato’s widely popular tactile interface with fully customizable LCD keys, makes it easier for content creators to control their myriad apps and tools with a tap of a key. Now, in addition to enhancing the entire Stream Deck experience, the Stream Deck Store is empowering creators with a wealth of digital assets they can use to enrich their content and ultimately boost their streams’ production values. The Stream Deck Store includes five sections: Discover, Plugins, Icons, Music, and Sound Effects.

Discover: See What’s New in the World of Stream Deck

Stream Deck is constantly evolving and creators are constantly finding new ways to use Stream Deck. In the Discover section, creators can keep up-to-date with the latest plugins and updates, watch tutorials and interviews, and find inspiration to explore even more uses for Stream Deck.

Plugins: Integrate Apps and Tools with Stream Deck

From broadcasting and editing to designing, developing, networking, and studio automation, Stream Deck plugins make virtually any computer-based workflow more fluid and intuitive. Creators currently have access to over 100 plugins, all of which are easy to browse and install thanks to the Plugins section in the Stream Deck Store. New plugins are regularly added by Elgato and partners, while independent developers equipped with the freely available Stream Deck SDK are also able to create and add plugins to the store.

Icons: Beautiful Designs for Stream Deck Keys

Key icons allow creators to easily identify actions and receive visual confirmation that a command has been executed. Icons also enable personalization of Stream Deck's appearance, and now, creators can easily download a vast selection of beautiful, ready-to-use icon packs produced by graphic design pros such as Visuals By Impulse. As before, creators can also custom-design their own unique icons.

Music: Thousands of Royalty-Free Tracks

Stream Deck users can easily add high-quality music to a stream introduction or intermission with absolute peace of mind. From hip-hop and dance to chill and instrumentals, thousands of tracks across all popular genres can be incorporated into Twitch and YouTube content without infringing copyrights.

Sound Effects: Thousands of Royalty-Free Samples

Stream Deck is ideal for triggering sound effects. From vinyl scratches and creaking doors to applause and air horns, the Sound Effects section contains samples for almost any event, theme, or topic. Like music, all sound effects in the Stream Deck Store eliminate the risk of DMCA flags and copyright strikes.

Stream Deck control interfaces are available in six-key, fifteen-key, and thirty-two-key variations, as well as a mobile app with fifteen virtual keys. All work with Stream Deck 5.0, making professional audiovisual production accessible to all current and future Stream Deck owners.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

Stream Deck 5.0 is available to all Stream Deck device owners, and can be immediately downloaded for free via any Stream Deck software version.

Web Pages

For more information on Elgato Stream Deck 5.0, please visit:

https://www.elgato.com/downloads

Product Images

High-resolution images for Elgato Stream Deck 5.0 can be found at the link below:

https://corsair.sharepoint.com/:f:/s/MarketingCommunications/EsXb39kykQtNki0N9YbjxZIByx4nwaBs9PU571VjD9nDHA?e=Tbh1eq

About CORSAIR & Elgato

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

In 2018, CORSAIR acquired Elgato, the leading provider of hardware and software for content creators. With decades of experience in video technology, Elgato engineers premium capture cards, studio controllers, and accessories that empower anyone to produce professional content for worldwide audiences on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook. Together, CORSAIR and Elgato offer a comprehensive range of cutting-edge products for gamers and creators alike.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: Corsair Gaming Inc.

Media:

Adrian Bedggood

adrian.bedggood@corsair.com

510-657-8747

+44-7989-258827

Investor Relations:

Ronald van Veen

ir@corsair.com

510-578-1407



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b7fbdc3-fc53-43e8-8610-b0370232c964 and

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6008f92-8b56-4e80-a636-645db65dc609 and

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1d0c2fd-8e67-4164-979c-127ef9503ca3