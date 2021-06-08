Uproar PR Continues Rapid Growth of Digital Lifestyle Division with WizUp and Qeepsake

ORLANDO, Fla. and CHICAGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR today announces its selection as the agency of record for two digital lifestyle companies: WizUp, a learning and entertainment app that infuses age-appropriate questions with kids’ favorite videos to enhance a child’s learning progress while having fun, and Qeepsake, an app that helps families capture and cherish everyday memories by transforming text messages into bespoke baby books, childhood picture albums and family memory books.



With extensive experience promoting clients in the digital space, Uproar is best known for executing effective and creative campaigns that land top-tier coverage and drive business. The agency will provide media relations and influencer marketing services for WizUp, and media relations and award services for Qeepsake.

“We’re excited to partner with these two companies, as both have inspiring stories to tell about the unique solutions they are providing parents,” said Uproar CEO, Catriona Harris. “It’s a perfect fit. As digital experts, we understand the tech media landscape when it comes to new apps in the marketplace, and as lifestyle experts, we know exactly how to best position each product to targeted consumers. We speak both languages, seamlessly.”

WizUp offers kids, from toddler to fifth grade, the opportunity to learn while enjoying their favorite digital programs and content from trusted sources online, while giving parents a guilt-free avenue for regulating screen time. Through parental controls, age-appropriate educational questions pop onto the screen to interrupt, pause or end screen time. Parents can customize the timing, content, questions and implement rewards directly in the app.

“We’ve reached a point of growth with WizUp that goes beyond our dreams and we’re ready to take the next step to increase brand awareness and app downloads,” said WizUp Founder, Natasha Kanji. “What impressed us most about Uproar was the deep dive into really understanding our business model and future goals, along with their established relationships with influencers.”

Qeepsake, the world’s first text message-based parenting journal, was recently featured on Shark Tank. The mobile app sends members daily text messages, reminding and prompting them to text back with a favorite moment, story or milestone that happened that day, along with a photo. Qeepsake securely stores the texts and photos that can later be turned into photo books, journals and more.

“We partnered with Uproar because of their proven ability to build a voice of authority for clients in specific spaces,” said Qeepsake Co-founder, Stephanie McNeil. “Qeepsake already has a strong footing in the parenting space, and we’re ready for more growth there. We’re also ready to begin building credibility as a leader in the app industry with Uproar’s support managing awards that showcase our value proposition and company success.”

About Uproar PR

With offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis, Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media and thought-leadership, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality work and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Viola

Uproar PR

dviola@uproarpr.com