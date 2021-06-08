FinTech Enablement Company ENACOMM Partners with BPO Contact Center DialAmerica to Deliver Comprehensive Omnichannel Support

Partnership allows DialAmerica customers to adopt ENACOMM technologies via its digital gateway, ENACOMM customers to gain on-demand contact center support

TULSA, OK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- FinTech enablement company ENACOMM is joining forces with business process outsourcing (BPO) contact center DialAmerica to offer an expanded customer service solution to the clients of both organizations. Through the partnership, ENACOMM customers can supplement their self-service offerings with DialAmerica’s as-needed agent assistance, and thanks to ENACOMM’s open API digital gateway, DialAmerica clients can implement any solution in ENACOMM’s tech stack.

DialAmerica provides inbound and outbound contact center services, including:

“ThinSourcing,” on-call customer care agents that imperceptibly function as an operational and brand extension of the client’s business

Real-time contact center reporting

Contact center analytics and data analysis

Contact center compliance training

“DialAmerica is happy to enter this partnership with ENACOMM, to help our clients who are in need of trusted solutions to round out the positive customer service experience we meticulously help to shape,” said John Redinger, Chief Marketing Officer of DialAmerica. “We’re committed to going above and beyond for every company we serve, and we look forward to providing ENACOMM customers with the same level of care and concern.”

ENACOMM’s tech stack includes solutions to improve the customer experience and to fight fraud, such as:

Intelligent IVR for customer self-service, with superior customization tools

Advanced contact center analytics

AI-powered conversational voice banking via popular digital assistants

Fraud detection and tracking to inform the creation of effective countermeasures

Multi-factor authentication, including biometric and knowledge-based authentication

“ENACOMM built its digital gateway to empower organizations to mix and match the best-in-class technology solutions that meet their unique needs,” commented ENACOMM CEO Michael Boukadakis. “Contact center outsourcing through DialAmerica is one of those solutions.”

Boukadakis added, “Reliable, on-demand assisted service is invaluable for complex customer questions during periods of high call volume and after hours when an organization’s core staff is unavailable. We’re excited to complement DialAmerica’s live agent services with ENACOMM’s intelligent interactions technologies.”

To find out more about ENACOMM’s FinTech solutions, go to www.enacomm.net . To learn more about DialAmerica’s call center services, visit www.dialamerica.com .

About ENACOMM

ENACOMM is a FinTech provider of an open API digital gateway that supports open banking and enables financial services companies to innovate by overcoming the complexities of integrating to core, payments, and other digital platforms. Its affordable solutions modernize the customer experience (CX) for bank customers and credit union members, rivaling the customer service technologies offered by the biggest financial institutions with the deepest pockets. ENACOMM also provides tools and products to help track fraudsters, identify fraudulent activity across customer interaction channels, and prevent fraud.

Utilizing web, mobile, real-time alerts, SMS texts, email, voice, chatbots and other communication technology channels including digital voice assistants that enable Conversational Voice Banking, ENACOMM harnesses artificial intelligence, big data, biometrics and more to help organizations provide customers and members with a best-in-class, omnichannel self-service experience that is convenient, secure, and user-friendly. A frontrunner in self-service technologies including intelligent, personalized interactive voice response (IVR) for over three decades, the company’s customer base ranges from credit unions and community banks to the largest financial institutions in the United States. Offering financial institutions intelligent interactions and user authentication technologies as hosted services or on-demand through the “cloud,” ENACOMM was named a “Top 10 Retail Banking Solution Provider” by Banking CIO Outlook magazine. ENACOMM processes more than 1,000,000 customer interactions and automated data transactions every day.

For more information, go to www.enacomm.net and follow ENACOMM on Twitter (@ENACOMM) and LinkedIn.

About DialAmerica

As one of the nation’s largest privately held contact center companies, DialAmerica provides complete customer engagement services. With over 60 years’ experience, the company partners with a diverse portfolio of clients in multiple industry sectors, including healthcare, financial services, energy, and communications, to provide an exceptional customer experience. Headquartered in Mahwah, NJ, DialAmerica delivers customized, integrated solutions that elevate interactions to relationships through personal connections. Offering geodiversity with 18 US-based contact centers as well as near-shore capabilities, DialAmerica can effectively and efficiently onboard new clients at scale. To learn more about DialAmerica, visit www.dialamerica.com .

