SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDP, FBC, PFPT, and GRA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company’s Local Media Group business by Gray Television, Inc. (“GTN”), and subsequent spin-off transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MDP will sell its Local Media Group to GTN for $2.7 billion in cash. MDP’s National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to MDP shareholders, retaining the Meredith Corporation name, with MDP shareholders receiving $14.50 in cash and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close MDP. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mdp/

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBC shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of NYCB common stock for each FBC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $48.18 based upon NYCB’s June 7, 2021 closing price of $12.00. If you own FBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fbc/

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFPT shareholders will receive $176.00 in cash for each share of PFPT common stock that they hold. If you own PFPT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pfpt/

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of GRA common stock that they hold. If you own GRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gra/