A. Duie Pyle Wins Uline's 2020 Exceptional Performance Award for Second Consecutive Year

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has received the 2020 Exceptional Performance Award presented by Uline, the leading distributor of shipping, industrial, and packaging materials throughout North America, for the second consecutive year.



Pyle has serviced Uline for nearly four years and was selected for this award due to its exceptional leadership and dedication, which has helped Uline fulfill its promise of superior service to customers.

"At Uline, people are, and always will be, our greatest asset," said Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at Uline. "The Pyle team offers unbeatable energy and dedication that is instrumental in serving our clients. We're grateful to have worked alongside Pyle these past four years, and we're excited to continue our partnership."

A. Duie Pyle is a leading transportation and logistics provider in the Northeast, providing LTL, Dedicated, Logistics and Warehousing & Distribution services. With its extensive network of infrastructure, advanced shipment tracking capabilities, modern fleet, and customer-centric service-first mission, Pyle is relied upon by top companies across industries to deliver exceptional supply chain solutions. Over the past year, Pyle has won numerous awards, including Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 award, an SDCE Pros to Know award, Heavy Duty Trucking's (HDT) Top Green Fleet award and an HDT Fleet Innovator award.

"2020 threw many obstacles our way, but despite it all, our Pyle team continued to provide superior service to our valued customers," said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. "This award confirms that our efforts to provide effective and efficient transportation & distribution solutions have not gone unnoticed."

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.8 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Uline

Uline, a family-owned business, is the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America. For over 40 years, we've stayed committed to providing the highest levels of service and quality products to our customers. Depend on Uline to build your business — we won't let you down.

