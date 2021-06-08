DTC Order Management Software Company Welcomes Seasoned Chief Technology Officer Amidst Steady Growth

St. Louis, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the pandemic many retailers saw Black-Friday level volumes, and the increased pressure on distribution led many brands to focus on optimizing their technology stacks—including order management systems (OMS)—to streamline their fulfillment processes.

Deck Commerce, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) order management system for direct-to-consumer brands continues to see steady growth, not just from their clients’ success during the last 18 months, but of their own team as well.

This month Deck Commerce welcomed Doug Smith, a Saint Louis native, as Chief Technology Officer and newest addition to their senior leadership team. Smith brings over 25 years of SaaS technology experience at both startups and global multinationals. His expertise dovetails perfectly into Deck Commerce’s vision to enable retailers to curate their ideal customer experience through order management.

“I am thrilled to join the Deck Commerce team and contribute to the great work they are doing for their customers,” says Smith. “The product is not only solid, but it is backed by an incredible team.”

“We pride ourselves on providing the best OMS to retail brands and working with the sharpest minds in commerce technology,” says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. “Doug is a natural fit for our team, and his depth of knowledge has enabled him to add immediate value to our product and our customers.”

