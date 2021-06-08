Northpath Investments Signs 3 New Leases at 2 - 4 Westchester Park Drive

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments is pleased to announce that three tenants with a combined square footage of 11,800 have recently signed leases at 2 - 4 Westchester Park Drive. Northpath purchased the two adjacent buildings in White Plains, New York in December 2020. The deal marked New York City-based Northpath Investments first acquisition since rebranding from its previous name, PAG Investments.



Heritage Realty Services, who is now Northpath’s leasing agent and property manager, recently secured a 3,500SF lease with LaSorsa & Beneventano, a local law firm in Westchester, NY, in building 2 of the office campus, the tenants rep was Michael McCall of CBRE. Rende, Ryan, & Downes LLP, another local law firm signed a 3,300 SF lease on the 4th floor of building 2 and lastly Geist, Schwarz & Jellinek, PLLC signed a 5,000 SF lease on the 1st floor of building 4 of the office campus and was represented by Craig Ruoff of Colliers. Northpath Investments is in the process of renovating the lobbies and common areas of the buildings and is excited with the robust leasing activity that it is experiencing at the property for the remaining vacant spaces.

Northpath seeks to acquire retail, industrial, and office properties in primary and secondary markets with the potential for significant increase in cash flow and residual value through lease up, expansion, renovation and redevelopment. Northpath focuses on markets within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, targeting areas with attractive population density and income levels. Northpath sources favorable financing terms to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Please feel free to contact us if you would like to submit a property you think would fit our criteria here: https://northpathinvestments.com/contact/

For Immediate Release

Contact: Danielle Gross

Email: info@northpathinvestments.com