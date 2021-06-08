Finnish English

Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 150 million covered bond in a tap issue

Oma Savings Bank Plc (”OmaSp” or “Company”) issues a EUR 150 million covered bond in a tap issue. The covered bond will be issued with same terms as the covered bond issued by OmaSp on 18 November 2020 and maturing on 25 November 2027. The loan to be issued now will be combined with the loan on 18 November 2020, after which they will form a single covered bond. The loan is paid an annual interest of 0.01%.

The loan will be issued under OmaSp's EUR 3,000,000,000 bond program. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved the update of the prospectus for Oma Savings Bank on 28 May 2021 and the supplement on 4 June 2021. In the update, the size of the loan program was increased to three billion euros. The prospectus and its supplement are available in English on the company's website at https://www.omasp.com/investors. The final terms of the loan to be issued are available in English on the Company's website estimated at 11 June 2021.

OmaSp will apply for admission of the covered bond to public trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.