WisdomTree Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF)

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NYSE: WETF) today announced that the net asset value (“NAV”) for the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (Ticker: WTMF) was restated as shown below. The NAV restatement is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for this ETF:



Ticker Fund Name NAV

Date Revised

NAV Original

NAV NAV

Change

Amount NAV

Change

Percentage WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 6/7/2021 $41.2667 $46.6578 -$5.3911 -11.55%

