Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Surpass US$ 11,335.1 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global 3D cell culture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,335.1 million in 2027 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of Global 3D Cell Culture Market:

Key trends in the market include development of new technologies, which is expected to drive the growth of the global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. Efficacy of 3D cell culture systems over conventional 2D monolayer systems is also expected to aid in growth of the global 3D cell culture market. For instance, in August 2020, a new paper exploring the application of patient-derived organoids (PDOs) published in the journal PLOS ONE reported that 3D cell culture systems reveal drug efficacy previously undetectable in conventional 2D monolayer systems.

Furthermore, development of new 3D regenerative techniques is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products for tissue protection, healing, and repair., clinical trial for hyalofast, a biodegradable, 3D hyaluronic acid-based (HA-based) scaffold with autologous bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) is in the phase III and is expected to be completed in December 2021.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global 3D cell culture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period due to increasing R&D activities in 3D cell culture, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, a research conducted at Stanford University showed that a specialized vaccine derived from induced pluripotent stem cells can slow tumor growth in mouse models for lung, breast, and skin cancers using 3D cell culture.

On the basis of technology, scaffold-free platforms segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR in global 3D cell culture market over the forecast period. Scaffold-free platforms segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to key players focusing on product launches to strengthen their scaffold-free platforms product portfolio in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Corning Incorporated launched Corning Matrigel matrix-3D plates, pre-dispensed with Matrigel matrix to provide a more consistent and convenient, ready-to-use cell culture option to support organoid and spheroid culture models while carrying out cell culture assays.

Among application, research segment is estimated to account for largest market share in the global 3D cell culture market in 2020. Increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive demand for innovative treatment of cancers, which in turn has increased the number of ongoing research on cancer with the help of 3D cell culture. For instance, according to National Cancer Institute, 2016, it was estimated that 16.8 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S., with around 595,690 deaths from the disease. The number of people with cancer is expected to rise to 19 million by 2024 in U.S.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to hold largest market share in the global 3D cell culture market in 2020 owing to key players focusing on inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to focus on research and development of regenerative medicines with the help of 3D cell culture procedures For instance, in May 2020, Histogen Inc., a regenerative medicine company, announced its merger with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a regenerative medicine company. With this merger, the companies will focus on research and development of HST 001 or Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC) for treatment of androgenic alopecia in men. The HST 001 or Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC) will be developed by the companies with the help of 3D cell culture techniques.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global 3D cell culture market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza, Merck KGaA, 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix, Inc., 3D Biomatrix, Inc., and REPROCELL Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By Technology: Extracellular Matrices or Scaffolds Bioreactors Gels Scaffold-free Platforms Microchips

Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By Application Research Drug Discovery Tissue Engineering Clinical Applications Stem Cell Biology

Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By End User: Research Labs & Institutes Biopharmaceutical Industry Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers Others

Global 3D Cell Culture Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region North Africa Central Africa South Africa



