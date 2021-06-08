Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Helsinki, FINLAND


Talenom Plc, Manager’s Transactions 8 June 2021 at 16:30 EEST

Talenom Plc: Manager’s Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Taru KosonenLegal Person
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:Sampsa Laine
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20210608153202_3
   
Issuer
Name:TALENOM OYJ
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-06-04
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:909
Unit price:13.98000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:909
Volume weighted average price:13.98000 Euro