Global Single Loop Controller Market to Reach $104.4 Million by 2027

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Temperature Controller, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.8% CAGR and reach US$55.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure Controller segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.2% CAGR
- The Single Loop Controller market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
- Flow Controller Segment to Record 1% CAGR
- In the global Flow Controller segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$13.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- ABB
- Athena Controls
- Azbil Corporation
- Carotek Inc.
- ESD
- Eurotherm spa
- Gefran
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- M-System Co. Ltd.
- Omron Corporation
- PMA Controls India Ltd.
- PSG Plastic Service GmbH
- Sure Controls
- West Control Solutions
- Yokogawa India Ltd.
