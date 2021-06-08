FinovateAsia to Present Insights and Solutions Driving Asian Fintech Forward

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Finovate, a leading fintech event series and digital engagement platform, today announces key details of the upcoming FinovateAsia event taking place June 22-23, 2021.



Fintech innovation doesn’t stop in times of uncertainty, and neither does Finovate. New ideas and technologies are more important than ever, and so is the opportunity to connect with people who can move your business forward in the current climate.

FinovateAsia’s new networking platform makes it easy to reach 500+ senior decision-makers from all parts of the fintech eco system, with over half from financial institutions. With 1:1 pre-scheduled (or impromptu) video meetings, chats, group networking and sessions where any registered attendee can actively contribute to the ideas on stage, conference participants can engage however it suits them best.

Insights from innovators will tackle important questions, including:

What does COVID-19 mean for fintech?

What’s hot in fintech in Asia and around the world?

Where is the smart money investing in Asian fintech now?

How can a traditional financial institution reinvent itself for the 21st century?

How can you create great customer experience and greater customer trust?



Additionally, FinovateAsia’s custom digital demo platform features 20+ cutting-edge companies to show participants the latest innovations in an efficient, fast-paced format. Once attendees see something of interest, they can easily connect with the senior executives or founders behind it.

The agenda has been designed from top to bottom with a focus on tangible ROI to meet each company’s objectives. For anyone who may have scheduling conflicts during the event, recordings of every session will be available to view on-demand afterwards.

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit https://finovate.com.

