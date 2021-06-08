ezeep's Zapier Integration Delivers Automatic Printing for Thousands of Apps

BERLIN and DENVER, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Print management expert ThinPrint has integrated its cloud printing solution ezeep with Zapier. The integration enables companies to equip their apps with an automatic print workflow in just a few clicks or what are known as zaps. And all without any programming knowledge required. If it hasn't already done so, ezeep can also serve in businesses as a replacement for Google Cloud Print, which is no longer available.



Printing, according to ezeep's philosophy, should be as simple as a phone call. By integrating ezeep with Zapier's platform to automate workflows, businesses can also incorporate uncomplicated printing into their business processes. In just a few clicks, Zapier can create automated workflows that include printing documents. No developer know-how is even required. ezeep works with any printer and with all apps integrated into Zapier. For example, email attachments, invoices, delivery dockets, and so much more can all be printed automatically.

"It's incredibly simple," says Christoph Hammer, Senior Vice President Cloud Services at ThinPrint. "Whether it's software for creating forms, an app for orders or invoices, or cloud storage. Not just these scenarios, but also the over 3,000 apps available at Zapier, can be used for printing with ezeep in just a few clicks or Zaps. And importantly, with this integration, we're offering an important feature for corporate workflows."

For more information about ezeep Blue's cloud printing, visit www.ezeep.com.

Apps not yet integrated with Zapier can be upgraded with print features via ezeep's API available at https://developer.ezeep.com/

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers is significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.