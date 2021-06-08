Axiom Presents "Unified Platforms: Rethinking Trial Planning and Execution" at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials UK & Ireland 2021

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting on June 8-9, 2021 at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials UK & Ireland virtual event. Over two days, delegates and industry leaders will discuss common challenges and trends impacting the region, including steps for defining contractual relationships and getting the maximum from external providers, incentivizing good relationships with CROs and constructing defined deadlines.



On June 8, Axiom's Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director of RTSM/IWRS and Brian Dempster, Senior Director of Global Clinical Management, will be presenting "Unified Platforms: Rethinking Trial Planning and Execution" at 2:50 PM EDT. This session will demonstrate the characteristics of traditional phased approaches for clinical trial planning and execution, highlighting new technology-driven approaches and the benefits of unified platforms.

"Instead of making the technology fit the traditional approach to trial design, powerful technology should enable a new approach to managing your trials," Dempster says, "Unlike traditional methods that require a great amount of excel trackers and other manual work, a real-time, data-driven approach can handle ongoing data flow and allow different stakeholders of your trial to access study data instantaneously. The effectiveness of Axiom’s unified eClinical technology can offer greater visibility, accountability and awareness."

"Unified platforms are excellent examples of continuous approaches empowered by technologies," DiFruscia continues, "Traditionally, the phased approaches would identify risks and set triggers that use manual trackers and data reviews. But if you are applying the continuous approaches to a unified platform like Axiom's Fusion eClinical Suite, the technology will identify trends before impact. Additionally, with all data continuously collected and monitored in a unified platform, you will also be equipped with three key solutions to yield benefits of considering technology in clinical trial execution and work, including risk management, monitoring, and eTMF."

Learn more about Axiom’s fully unified Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

