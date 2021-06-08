Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces New E-Commerce Platform for the Sale of Esports and Gaming Merchandise

Simplicity Esports has 33 gaming centers in 13 states, the largest footprint in the U.S.



Boca Raton, Florida, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that it will go live with an e-commerce site in the month of July to sell esports and gaming related merchandise. The site will launch with an inventory of trading card games (“TCG”) such as Magic: The Gathering, Pokémom, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and expand into gaming accessories and equipment.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We have the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in the U.S., but we have yet to reach 37 states. Our e-commerce platform will allow us to compliment that footprint by servicing the rest of the country with the potential to expand globally. I believe our e-commerce platform will also drive increased traffic into our physical gaming center locations with free shipping if the customer picks up their purchase inside a Simplicity Esports or PLAYlive Nation esports gaming center. TCG cards have been in such high demand that it is difficult for customers to find them on the shelves of their local retail stores. In May, Target announced it would be suspending the sale of TCG products inside its retail stores because of conflicts with customers over the limited availability of the products. We have access to TCG products and can meet immediate demand.”

Simplicity Esports recently announced record revenue for the months of March and April, and plans to file its audited fiscal year end report, 10-K in the next 90 days.

Additionally, Simplicity Esports intends to list its common stock and warrants on The NASDAQ Capital Market or the NYSE American. There is no guarantee that the listing application will be approved by The Nasdaq Capital Market or the NYSE American.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns 15 esports gaming centers, and is the franchisor for 18 esports gaming centers, providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in competitive and casual social settings, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite®, EA Sports® and Free Fire® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

