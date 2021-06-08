New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microphones Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072080/?utm_source=GNW





The global microphones market is expected to grow from $1.87 billion in 2020 to $2.21 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.



The microphones market consists of sales of microphones and related services that are used in various applications such as in hearing aids, radios, large venues & events, educational institutions, government and military, and hospitality. A microphone is a type of transducer that converts acoustical energy from one form to another.



Widespread adoption of smartphones globally contributing to the growth of the microphones market.The demand for mobiles is directly proportional to demand for microphones.



Mobile penetration is rapidly growing day by day across the globe, it is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile phones and half of them are smartphones.Younger people are more likely to have smartphones, access to the internet and use social media to be digitally connected.



According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted across 18 advanced economies revealed that, a median of 76% have smart phones compared with a median of 45% in emerging economies.In Japan 69% of men and 63% of women own smartphones.



In 2019, 57% of women and 63% of men own smartphones. Therefore, adoption of mobile phones is expected to increase the microphones market’s growth.



Technical difficulties hampering the adoption of wireless microphones are expected to limit the growth of the microphones market.Due to the obstructions and physical distance between transmitter and receiver wireless microphones are subjected to signal blockages.



In large events, microphone reception fades drastically due to dead zones created by obstructions and physical distance.Although hand free microphones are popular and unobtrusive many people have a habit to turn their heads while talking causing the voice to drop significantly.



Wireless microphones can operate in VHF, UHF, 2.4GHz and 6GHz bands. The obstructions and the signal blockages are some of the technical difficulties that limit the growth of the microphones market.



The microphones market covered in this report is segmented by product type into wired microphones, wireless microphones. It is also segmented by end-user into studio & broadcasting, large venues and events, educational institutions, government and military, corporate, hospitality.



In both developing and developed economies, devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home are gaining popularity.These devices are manufactured by extensive use of microphones, which are able to respond to human voices.



A smart assistant can perform various tasks such as playing music, news with the help of software that is installed in these smart devices.The home users are interacting with the SPA technology, which is an emerging innovation that is changing the way.



The growing demand for personal home assistance owing to increasing disposable incomes and standard of living are driving revenues in the global microphones market.



In December 2019, Knowles Corporation, a market leader and a global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, acquired microphone design assets from AMS AG for a deal amount of $58 million.The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland.



AMS AG designs and manufactures advanced sensor solutions and also delivers a broad range of technology solutions for consumer electronics and communication device manufacturers. Products in AMS AG include sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communication, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072080/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________