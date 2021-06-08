Validation Institute Confirms Airrosti Fixes Pain Fast

San Antonio, TX, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, is pleased to announce the Validation Institute has awarded Airrosti with level 2 validation and confirmed that patients who use the Airrosti program have shorter treatment times than patients using other providers.

“Our goal is to fix pain fast, and we are grateful the Validation Institute recognizes our commitment to this effort,” said Airrosti Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Garrett. “We strive to give patients their lives back, save them time and money, and reduce the need for dangerous painkillers and opioids.”

The Validation Institute, an independent, objective, third-party organization focused on changing health care, found that from the first day of seeking care to the last, Airrosti patients spent on average 34 days from the first to the last day of treatment; people using other musculoskeletal treatment spent on average 76 days from the first to the last day of treatment. Similar results are expected for Airrosti’s remote pain management program, Airrosti Remote Recovery, as it applies the same principles and guidelines as Airrosti’s in-person care programs.

“Our team has a genuine passion for healing and is committed to delivering our patients the best soft tissue treatment available,” said Dr. Chris Cato, Airrosti Vice President of Clinical Strategy. “Our patients and staff know how fast and effective our treatment is, and receiving this independent validation further enhances the trust our patients, employees, and partners have in us.”

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits. Airrosti is currently available in 43 states and has over 175 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.