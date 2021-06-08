Gen Z Innovator Author Zef Vataj Signs With CMP Agent Alan Morell for His Book "The Perfect Entrepreneur"

Book Theme Adapted For TV Series Hosted By Mr. Vataj

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Creative Management Partners (CMP) today announced Generation Z Business Innovator, Author, Speaker and Consultant Zef Vataj, has signed with Creative Management Partners (CMP) respected Agent Alan Morell for his book, “THE PERFECT ENTREPRENEUR” to be submitted to Publishers on June 9th, which plans by CMP are to adapt Mr. Vataj’s book for Podcast and Cable Series.

Mr. Vataj’s book, “The Perfect Entrepreneur” is a step-by-step guide to the most important skills needed for launching a successful business. “The Perfect Entrepreneur” covers all of the most important aspects of Entrepreneurship that everyone interested in self-improvement, starting/running their own business, or working in management should know. Topics include (1) defining success, (2) the necessary entrepreneur mindset, (3) defining individual strengths/weaknesses, (4) time management, (5) creating a product/service, (6) business planning, (7) prototyping/beta testing, (8) creating a team, (9) financial models, (10) marketing and branding, (11) launching, (12) growth, (13) leaving a legacy and knowing when to step away, and (14) self-care. Each chapter is broken down into three parts: first, a case study to demonstrate the topic; second, a step-by-step suggestion on how the reader can apply the lessons into their own life; and lastly a personalized segment on how I applied these lessons to my business ventures and life over the years. Each case study will focus on a different and unique person or business that best demonstrates the topic of the chapter, delving into the successes and failures of the case subject, and the ultimate results of their efforts. This allows the reader to take from real-life examples and apply them to their own situations. As a collective manual, the book will provide a total picture of how the reader can develop themselves into an entrepreneur or successful person, create every necessary part of a business before launching, and finally launch and grow their business effectively.

Said Author Zef Vataj: “I am very excited to write ‘The Perfect Entrepreneur’ for the millions of of Millenials and Gen Z who will benefit from this; many of whom follow me on Instagram and are striving to achieve their own personal success, particularly as entrepreneurs. Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners (CMP) is the ideal Agent to represent my book, podcast/broadcast series and monetized licensing worldwide.”

Said Agent Alan Morell: “Zef combines his Harvard Smart/Savvy with Street/Savvy, allowing the niche Gen Y and Z audience the complete ZEFFER experience and rewards, through the ZEFFER POINT SYSTEM AND ACTIONABLE ITEMS, meticulously outlined in his book; a Step by Step Guide. Zef is on the fast track to be a multi-Millionaire by 25 and have the prestigious Billionaire /CEO Fortune 500 Company status by 35. It is my personal honor and pleasure to represent Zef’s career initiatives. A portion of Zef’s book, broadcast and licensing proceeds will serve to benefit his foundation.”

About the Author:

Zef Vataj is a serial entrepreneur whose mission is to improve the lives of people with every project he embarks on, having started companies in a half dozen market sectors. His passion is creating – whether businesses and design or literature and art. Zef studied Economics at Harvard, where he started his first company, a formal clothing brand, during freshman year. He designed custom outfits for a budding musician that was performing at a fashion show at the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix. Following that success, he was also asked to design for a show host at NY Couture Fashion Week. Zef co-founded and sat on the board of a now dormant non-profit that helped NYC high school students apply to college and taught them professional skills. He then free-lanced as a strategic and financial consultant for start-ups, writing and developing business, financial, marketing, and strategic plans before becoming a co-founder in an independent production company with a close friend of his, which has produced several award-winning short films, including one nominated at the SoHo Film Festival, and a few top-rated podcasts across the US, India, and Latin and South America. Zef’s main focus, as co-founder and CEO, is currently on Bee Mobile, an electric vehicle sharing company that provides eco-friendly and enjoyable alternatives to conventional modes of transportation. As CEO, Zef's goal is to expand Bee Mobile internationally and revolutionize the landscape of modern-day travel. He is also the co-founder of a new social media and content creation app, Woow, which is designed to disrupt traditional interaction between users and content, particularly ads.

During the pandemic, Zef took a plunge into writing, starting and completing two manuscripts during 2020. His latest manuscript is a business manual on the skills and knowledge required to launch a successful start-up. His education, including a graduate certificate in Strategic Management from Harvard University, coupled with his personal experiences, gives him great material to work with and dissect in the guidebook. Ultimately, Zef strives to inspire people to believe in themselves and to break the mold of societal expectations. He has dedicated his social media presence to spread that message, particularly to his more than 51 thousand followers on Instagram. Zef’s core philosophy is to “always be content but never satisfied.”

ABOUT ALAN MORELL

Mr. Morell has 41 years of global experience managing over 3000 campaigns in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and arts industries who has represented and managed clients who have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, Telly, ESPY, Clio, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

