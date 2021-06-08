Giant Eagle Partners with Flipp to Launch Enhanced Digital Circular Experience

Toronto, Ontario, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional food, fuel and pharmacy retailer, Giant Eagle Inc., has partnered with Flipp to introduce a next generation digital circular integration to enhance the online shopping experience for its guests. This new feature has been integrated into the Giant Eagle mobile app, a free shopping and savings app that features the Company’s weekly circular and coupons.

The new online circular offers an omnichannel digital experience, with engaging video integrations and an ‘add to cart’ feature that not only provides greater product visibility, but also enhances convenience and mobile/on-demand access for items on sale. The reason for this shift is based on extensive research conducted on grocery shopping behavior patterns and a prevailing customer preference for a hybrid - digital and physical - shopping experience.

“We are constantly trying to evolve as a brand to enhance our guests’ shopping experience. In today’s digital world, we know it’s important for our consumers to be engaged at every touchpoint,” said Damian Scott, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Giant Eagle. “Together, with Flipp, our new circular updates will make it possible for Giant Eagle guests to easily view the best deals we have, add items to their cart and complete their shopping in a seamless way.”

The custom ‘add to cart’ integration is available now at https://shop.gianteagle.com/weekly-flyer. Guests are able to explore the best deals from more than 10,000 products available at Giant Eagle.

Adam Halim, Senior VP of Business Development at Flipp also shared, “At Flipp we are committed to helping our retail partners connect with consumers in a meaningful way to provide them with value wherever, whenever and however they choose to shop. We are increasingly seeing value as a top priority for consumers, and if we can help our partners redefine how shoppers discover their products and make the best purchasing decisions in a digitally driven world, then we have done our job.”

Customers can purchase products online for home delivery or curbside pickup, or in-store from any one of Giant Eagle’s more than 200 supermarket locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Northeast and central Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with $9.7 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 supermarket and convenience locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

About Flipp

Founded in 2007, Flipp is a retail technology company that is reinventing the digital shopping experience. The largest retailers and brands in North America use the Flipp marketplace to connect with millions of highly-engaged shoppers every day. With over 50 million mobile downloads, the Flipp app helps North Americans make the shopping process seamless and affordable by delivering local digital content to get the most out of their shopping and savings experience. Consumers use Flipp as the go-to weekly shopping tool to plan and find the best deals, helping shoppers save up to $45 weekly on their weekly bill across categories including grocery, home improvement, electronics, pharmacy, apparel, pets and more. For more information, visit corp.flipp.com and follow @getflipp on social media.

