Banks & Financial Service Companies Accelerate Their Customer Journey Management with BryterCX

Denver, CO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2020 demonstrated how important it is for companies to understand rapidly changing user behaviors if they are to thrive in a climate of ever evolving needs and high customer experience expectations. This is not likely to change in 2021, and companies will need to further cement their core competencies in cross channel CX, including journey analytics, in order to manage the pandemic-driven adaptations of their businesses and customers.

With 17 years of deep expertise providing journey management solutions, BryterCX launched its platform IRIS to bolster efforts by banks and financial services to enhance their CX. Companies are able to make better business decisions in near real-time, giving them an unmatched tool in their CX arsenal.

With IRIS, companies go from disparate, disconnected, and overcomplicated journey solutions to a holistic view of the customer journey that enables rapid and informed decision-making to improve CX and business outcomes. It’s journey intelligence made simple.

Journey Intelligence is the philosophy behind IRIS and encompasses analytics, mapping, orchestration, and actionable dashboards. With these four components, companies powered by journey intelligence can have decision making at the speed of CX.

“It’s more than just state of the art technology. It’s a new way of delivering CX,” says Mike Torto, BryterCX CEO. “We align with clients who believe in the need for solutions that drive towards customer-delighting, company-revolutionizing results. Not only is it good business, it’s adding meaning to the end customers’ lives through business services that help them reach their goals.”

“This is what it takes to stay competitive in today’s marketplace,” says Chief Product Officer Mike Flynn who has been accelerating product development for the SaaS product to encompass capabilities that provide an omnichannel view of complex siloed data sets into highly intuitive dashboards showing trended data and journey performance based on a proprietary Journey Score.

"By enabling near real-time insights, IRIS has opened up a range of opportunities. Our AI capabilities help you know where to look for important insights and friction. You can then make changes to your journeys and monitor and adjust without the need for teams of analysts. The power is ultimately in the business user’s hands, giving leaders the capacity for rapid decision making and ROI tracking,” says Flynn.

As a partner to leading companies across banking and financial services, BryterCX gives them the analytical firepower to optimize journeys, helping them solve complex problems in order to increase operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. Not only that, they experience over a 300% ROI on their investment according to a study by Forrester Research.

“Banks and financial service companies are working hard to keep up with the changing landscape in CX and to build comprehensive journey management programs that serve as business drivers. There are a lot of challenges with bringing together multiple departments and disparate data streams for complete CX enlightenment. We’re making it easier for them, with a comprehensive, game-changing tool that can do it all,” says David Lambert, Chief Revenue Officer.

BryterCX’s latest white paper on Demystifying Common Customer Journeys in Banking and Financial Services is a good first step for banks and financial service companies looking to advance their journey intelligence efforts through journey mapping. The white paper reveals common customer journeys, offers some considerations that may help in planning these journeys, suggests common KPIs that will help measure success, and provides examples of leading companies that have figured it out. To download the white paper, visit: https://www.brytercx.com/white-paper/demystifying-common-customer-journeys-in-banking/

