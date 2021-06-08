Octane Public Relations Announces New Brand Identity

Washington, D.C., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning public relations and advertising agency, Octane Public Relations, has announced its new brand identity. For more than two decades, Octane has served as a leader in communications, tackling important racial and social issues to help create an equitable future.

The company’s new logo displays a fingerprint that is made up of two intersecting lines. This represents the blending of culture and action, the premise of Octane as a company and its strategic communications approach. African-American and LGBT owned, the agency is provided a unique position to connect with key communities.

The fingerprint itself represents the lasting impact that Octane leaves on its work and community. Octane is also releasing an animated version of its logo and updating its digital and social media channels, including the agency’s website and new Instagram profile, to reflect the new branding.

“We are so excited about our new brand identity at Octane! It tells the story of how people are at the center of Octane’s work and embraces true diversity,” said Everett Hamilton, CEO of Octane. “Now more than ever, are clients understand the importance of targeted communication efforts that empower individuals to act in a rapidly changing world. Our new brand identity represents how we will support them as they communicate new priorities and progressive change,” said Hamilton.

To stay updated on developments with the brand identity, connect with Octane at www.octanepra.com and on social media.