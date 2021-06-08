New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multimode-Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072079/?utm_source=GNW

18 billion in 2020 to $7.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.81 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.



The multimode-fiber cable market consists of sales of multimode fiber cables and related services that are used in various industries such as telecom, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, and power.The multimode-fiber cable is an optical fiber cable, which is designed to carry multiple light rays simultaneously with a slightly different reflection angle.



Multimode fiber cable can be used for short distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.



Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market.There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media.



Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth.For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV.



By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K.This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption.



Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the multi-mode fiber cable market’s growth.



Limitations in both speed and distance is a major challenge faced in the multimode fiber cable market.Multimode fiber cable maximum speed is 10GB, but only up to a distance of 300 meters.



It can only transmit at 100Mbit for up to 2 Km.For example, a typical step-index multimode fiber with 50 micrometres can be limited to 20 MHz for 1km length.



Therefore, limitations in both speed and distance hinder the growth of the multimode fiber cable market.



The multimode-fiber cable market is segmented by product type into step index fiber and gradient type. It is also segmented by application into IT & telecom, government, energy, automotive, industries and others.



The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market.Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables.



Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights.WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable.



WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers.This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input.



In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



In July 2020, Leviton, an American manufacturer of electrical wiring equipment acquired Berk-Tek from Nexans for $202 million.Through this acquisition Berk-Tek can further streamline processes, ordering, and enhance the service and support that offers to customers as well as the channel partners.



Berk-Tek, a North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072079/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________