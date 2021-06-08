New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072078/?utm_source=GNW





The global lithium-ion (Li-ion) market is expected to grow from $33.99 billion in 2020 to $39.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $73.66 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 17%.



The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market consists of sales of lithium-ion batteries and related services that are used in electric vehicles, mobiles, laptops, power backups and other electronic devices.The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery having high energy density that uses lithium ions as primary component of its electrolyte.



Lithium-ion batteries are commonly used in consumer electronic devices.



The growth of the lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market is mainly driven due to the presence of high energy density features in lithium-ion batteries.High energy density helps the lithium-ion battery to run for a longer period.



Most of the lithium-ion batteries used in portable devices are cobalt-based which offers the highest energy density.The energy density of the lithium-ion batteries is 100-265 Wh/kg or 250-670 Wh/L, which is one of the highest energy densities of any battery technology.



High energy density in a lithium-ion battery made it the most preferred battery to be used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras and automobiles. Therefore, positively impacting the lithium-ion battery market’s growth.



Safety concerns towards lithium-ion batteries is the major challenge faced by the lithium-ion batteries market.Lithium-ion batteries generate large amounts of energy, associated with the risk of explosion or fire.



The temperature in lithium-ion batteries should never rise above 130°C which may lead to thermal runaway.Major causes of failure in lithium-ion batteries can be a puncture, overcharge, overheating, short circuit, internal cell failure, and deficiencies in the manufacturing process.



For example, Several Tesla Model S sedans caught fire after battery shield getting damaged by road debris. Therefore, inadequate safety in lithium-ion batteries hindering the lithium-ion batteries market’s growth.



The lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries market is segmented by power capacity into 0 to 3000 mAh, 3000 to 10000 mAh, 10000 to 60000 mAh, above 60000 mAh. It is also segmented by application into consumer electronics, automotive, marine, and aerospace & defense, medical, industrial, power, others.



Declining lithium-ion battery prices boosts the sales of lithium-ion batteries.Change in materials technology, manufacturing processes, overhead costs, and huge investments in lithium-ion battery industry contributed to the reduction in lithium-ion battery prices.



Lithium-ion battery prices with combined cost for cell and pack have dropped down to US$176 per KWh in 2018, and according to Navigant Consulting Research report, it is estimated to reach US$76 per kWh by 2030.



In February 2019, Royal Dutch Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company acquired Sonnen, a German home energy-storage startup for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition improves Sonnen’s ability to compete with Tesla, Samsung and LG in Europe, US, Australia and all markets where rooftop solar installations are increasingly popular.



Sonnen has installed over 40,000 battery packs in homes around the world. It uses lithium-iron-phosphate batteries, which are known to be cheaper and longer lasting than the nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries that Tesla uses for both electric cars and home energy-storage systems.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072078/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________