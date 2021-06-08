New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072075/?utm_source=GNW





The global smoke detectors market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2020 to $1.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The smoke detectors market consists of sales of smoke detectors and related services used for raising alerts by detecting smoke usually associated with fire.Smoke detectors use sensors that detects smoke and raise an audible and/or visual alarm as a warning signal to alert the occupant of fire.



Smoke detectors usually only contain smoke sensor.Smoke detectors use batteries or electric power.



These systems are being employed in many commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.



The increased number of fire incidents in commercial as well as in residential places is driving the growth of smoke detectors market.The use of synthetic building materials and variety of plastics, synthetic textiles in furnishing of commercial and residential buildings has made them vulnerable to fire accidents.



Fire accidents leads to severe life and property losses.Early detection of fire through smoke detectors can reduce the risk of life and property due to fire incidents.



According to the U.S National Fire Protect Act (NFPA) in 2019, local fire services have reacted to an approximate 1.3 million fires. The NFPA in 2019, estimated that fires caused $14.8 billion in property damage—as well as 3,700 civilian deaths and 16,600 civilian injuries. Considering these losses, major number of residential and commercial buildings are required to be equipped with smoke detectors thus positively impacting the growth of the smoke detectors market.



The growth of the smoke detector market is restricted by the lack of regular maintenance which leads to the failure of smoke detectors.Smoke detectors require regular maintenance to work efficiently.



The lack of regular maintenance of the smoke detectors along with the varied environmental conditions may decrease the efficiency or may cause failure of smoke detectors causing risk to life and property.High ceilings or accumulation of dirt, dust, lint, and small insects can reduce the sensitivity of these detectors towards smoke.



The higher up on the ceiling or wall the detector is placed, the harder it is to clean and perform routine quality tests thus making the regular maintenance hard.Smoke detectors do not function properly when placed in high humidity places where they might fail to distinguish between smoke particles and moisture content.



According to Local Government Association (LGA) 40% of battery-powered smoke alarms failed to activate in residential fires in England. In 45% of these cases, smoke alarm failed to activate due to the failure in smoke detector. The lack of reliability on the smoke detectors due to lack of regular maintenance negatively impacts the growth of smoke detectors market.



The smoke detectors market covered in this report is segmented by product into photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector and others, by power source into battery powered, hardwired with battery backup and hardwired without battery backup and by end user into residential, commercial, oil, gas & mining, transportation & logistics , telecommunications manufacturing and others.



The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smoke detectors market.The smoke detectors using IoT alerts the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere even if they are away from their property.



IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners.The smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time.



For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.



In January 2020, Siemens, a Germany based Automation company acquired C&S Electric limited for $ 2.85 million (Rs 2,100 crore). This acquisition will help Siemens to strengthen its position as a supplier of low-voltage power distribution and electrical installation technology in the country. C&S Electric limited, an India based manufacturer of electrical equipment.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06072075/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________