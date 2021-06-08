SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Contango Oil & Gas Company

NEW YORK, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Contango Oil & Gas Company (“Contango” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MCF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by privately held Independence Energy, LLC (“Independence”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Independence will become a publicly traded company. Upon consummation of the transaction, Independence shareholders will own approximately 76% and Contango shareholders will own only 24% of the combined company. The all-stock transaction is valued at $5.7 billion.

If you own Contango shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslawllp.com/MCF/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Contango’s board acted in the best interest of Contango’s public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the proposed equity split is fair to Contango’s shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Contango’s public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com